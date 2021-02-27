Jail officials will look for new mental health provider

Patti Brandt Burgess, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
·6 min read

Feb. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County jail officials are seeking a new provider for mental health services after coming to a stalemate in contract negotiations with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, its current provider.

The sticking point was whether those receiving services should continue to be housed in one six-man cell, something jail Administrator Chris Barsheff says could have some inmates waiting for several months to get a spot in the voluntary program. A study done in July found the program did not reach enough inmates, something Barsheff said would improve if those in the program weren't confined to one cell.

"Over the several months of contract talks, it became evident that Northern Lakes Community Mental Health was not willing to follow recommended best practices for our facility and we are now forced to look at other alternatives for mental health services in the jail," Barsheff said.

Negotiations have been ongoing since October.

"We were very close, but unfortunately we could not come to an agreement on what we believe would be needed to successfully deliver the services the jail needs and wants," said Joanie Blamer, chief population officer for CMH.

A contract proposed by CMH would have inmates remain housed in one cell, but would offer care that would include an assessment of all inmates referred from the booking process, which Blamer said would be about 70 percent of all inmates. It would also include individual and group therapy and discharge planning.

CMH also sought to add another full-time masters-level behavioral health specialist to administer services for a total cost of $261,000 per year.

Under the former $163,000 contract, which expired in December, a behavioral health specialist and a peer support specialist worked full-time in the jail, though they have not worked there since the contract expired.

The jail now has services only for those in mental health crisis provided by CMH under an enabling agreement that has been in place in Grand Traverse County since 2003. The county pays CMH $682,000 per year under that agreement.

Jail and county officials will meet next week to determine its next steps, Barsheff said. He said another service provider will likely be sought through a request for proposals.

The county recently worked with the Michigan-based Kona Medical Consulting to find alternatives to the way services were offered under the CMH contract. They could be divvied up to more than one provider, Barsheff said, though he has reservations because coordination of care can suffer when there are more providers in the mix.

Barsheff is also optimistic about a partnership with Wayne State University to implement Stepping Up, a national initiative that aims to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jails. The program was supposed to be in place by fall 2020, but was stalled by the pandemic, Barsheff said.

In a recent presentation to the Grand Traverse County Board, Barsheff said he believes the jail does not need a peer support specialist, who under the CMH contract helped inmates sign up for Medicaid, which is discontinued when they go to jail, make follow-up appointments for health care and substance abuse treatment and get connected with Veterans Affairs services.

Those services can be done by community partners such as Catholic Human Services, which does assessments and counseling for substance use disorder, and Keys to Freedom, a nonprofit organization that can help inmates with reintegration, Barsheff said.

Blamer said before the jail had a contract with CMH, classroom-style group sessions were held for decades.

"It has not rendered the results that they were looking for," Blamer said. "Having the group cell is where we think that we could make the most difference."

The group cell has the therapeutic component, but also allows inmates to put the skills they've learned into practice and be accountable to each other, she said. In the two years the program has been in place there has only been one verbal confrontation between inmates, she said.

"Clearly the opportunity to practice these skills while they were in the cell with each other was working," Blamer said.

But Barsheff said that there sometimes were only a few men in the group.

Barsheff told commissioners that he has done a lot of research and has reached out to other jails in Monroe and Washtenaw counties, both of which have similar programs to the one in Grand Traverse, but do not have a housing unit. Those jails pull inmates from various areas to a central location to provide curriculum-based programming, which is safer because there is staff nearby, he said.

It also allows for inmates who are in differing classifications based on the severity of their crimes to participate in the program when it is offered in an open area, as they cannot be housed with those in different classifications, he said.

The CMH program was modeled after one in Harris County, Texas. But Sheriff Tom Bensley has said the program is like a square peg in a round hole.

The Harris County Sheriff's Department is the second largest in the country — second only to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department — and can house 10,000 inmates. The Grand Traverse jail houses 168.

The July study, done by NCCHC Resources, was commissioned by the jail about a year ago at a cost of $24,600. Other problems noted were a lack of documentation with a disconnect between CMH professionals and a psychiatrist provided under Wellpath medical services. It also found that assessments were not being done on everyone admitted to the jail and that about half of those assigned to the mental health caseload had no contact with CMH.

Blamer has said much of the report was not accurate, but agreed that more inmates could be reached.

CMH would like to focus on working with the jail in the future and with other community partners to improve the situation for people with mental illness who end up in jail, Blamer said.

The agency currently has a request for proposals out for alternatives to emergency rooms and jails, she said.

The hope is to someday develop a crisis center to treat people. The center would have observation rooms, as people are sometimes held for several days in emergency rooms, and may have a residential component, she said.

Other CMH initiatives include adding licensed mental health professionals for after-hours emergencies, establishment of mobile crisis units for families and a Juvenile Justice Diversion Program that helps divert young people from the juvenile system and connects them with needed services. So far, 49 youths have been diverted under the program, Blamer said.

Recommended Stories

  • Military honors and fly-past mark funeral of Britain's Captain Tom

    A military guard of honor and Royal Air Force fly-past marked the funeral on Saturday of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for Britain's health service during the coronavirus pandemic. By the time he finished, on April 16, he was being willed on by millions in Britain and beyond, and the total raised was heading toward 39 million pounds ($54 million). Moore was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in recognition of his efforts, while the White House said after his death that he had "inspired millions through his life and his actions".

  • Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii

    Archaeologists have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from a villa just outside Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, around 700 metres (yards) north of the walls of ancient Pompeii. Massimo Osanna, the outgoing director of the Pompeii archaeological site, said the carriage was the first of its kind discovered in the area, which had so far yielded functional vehicles used for transport and work, but not for ceremonies.

  • Biden White House asks 'Trump who?' ahead of speech to conservatives

    President Joe Biden's White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trump's speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor. "Our focus is certainly not on what President Trump is saying" at the Conservative Political Action Conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "Biden is obeying an old political rule, which is 'Never get in the way of a train wreck'," said Bob Shrum, former Democratic strategist and director of the Center for Political Future at University of Southern California.

  • The GOP hasn’t represented a majority of voters in the Senate in 25 years

    Five Supreme Court Justices and many more on lower courts have been confirmed by Senates controlled by GOP representing smaller portion of populace than Democrats

  • Bus driver's gift makes student's day

    A Beverly public schools bus driver has become an unsung hero.

  • Illinois woman whose estranged husband murdered baby son warns against ending cash bail

    Cassandra Tanner Miller recalls the horrific experience in which she and her daughter were badly beaten and her 18-month-old son was killed by her husband who had been released from jail.

  • QAnon: How the US Satanic paedophile cult conspiracy theory took root in Europe

    Movement mutating away from original Trump-centric mythology to appeal to anti-establishment suspicion and anti-lockdown discontent in UK, France, Germany and beyond

  • Trump begins settling scores with Republican opponents by endorsing a former aide's primary challenge to an Ohio congressman who backed impeachment

    Trump weighed in for the first time after he indicated he would play an active role on the campaign trail during the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Princess Diana wasn't allowed to call Prince Charles by his first name until they were engaged

    It's been 40 years since Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement with a televised interview.

  • Students from Rep. Madison Cawthorn's college said he used 'fun drives' to corner women with sexual advances, report says

    Two former resident assistants told BuzzFeed News they warned women in their dorms not to go on drives with Cawthorn because "bad things happened."

  • FBI pinpoints a single suspect in the death of US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

    Federal investigators zeroed in on the assailant after video footage showed the suspect attacking officers with bear spray, The Times reported.

  • Teen in hospital for sledding injury dies after dad died visiting her, Ohio mom says

    “Her daddy got to heaven just before she did.”

  • Biden Fires a Warning Shot at Iran

    After only a month in power, President Biden has used lethal military force in reaction to Iranian-sponsored attacks on Americans in Iraq. The strike, said to be by F-15 jets, apparently attacked buildings owned by Iraqi Shiite militia groups along the Iraqi-Syrian border. It’s worth pausing to note that those Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite groups and not the government of Iraq control that part of the border. In other words, Iran and its proxies control a route from Iraq through Syria to Lebanon, where the largest Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, is situated. The borders have been erased. The Biden strike is a message to Iran, a warning shot against continuing attacks by the militias Tehran backs. According to press reports, Biden was presented with a range of options and chose one of the softest — a limited strike inside Syria rather than Iraq. There is a logic to this choice. First, U.S. attacks inside Iraq would likely complicate life for Prime Minister Kadhimi, whom we are generally supporting, and spur the forces hostile to any U.S. presence — not least the Iranian-allied militias — to demand that all U.S. forces be expelled. Second, should further Iranian-sponsored attacks require Biden to hit Iranian-backed forces again, this limited strike allows him to say he tried patience and restraint and they failed. But the strike inside Syria and at Iranian proxies may also send messages Biden does not intend: that the United States will never hit Tehran’s proxies inside Iraq and that it will never hit Iran. If that’s what the Iranian regime infers, they will have the militias strike again and again; they will not be deterred because they will see the attacks as nearly cost-free. The law of averages suggests that sooner or later these continued attacks will kill Americans. That’s when the president will face the need to punish Iran and truly establish deterrence; merely attacking its proxies will be inadequate. One of the key functions of the Shiite militias in Iraq is to allow Iran to attack U.S. forces while, by absorbing any penalty, keeping Iran safe. If there are a series of attacks, harming Americans and eventually killing one or more, the kind of limited response from the United States that we saw this past week will not be enough. That does not mean World War III and it does not mean American bombers over Tehran, but it does mean that Biden must contemplate striking Iranian assets rather than expendable proxy groups. Meanwhile, there was zero progress on the nuclear-negotiations front this past week. On the contrary, Iran did not agree to attend the EU-sponsored talks that the United States has agreed to attend, it limited International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors’ access to Iran, and it threatened to enrich uranium to 60 percent. Nuclear power requires enrichment to no more than 5 percent; the only use for uranium enriched to 60 percent is in preparing a nuclear weapon. The very least that can be said about President Biden’s second month in power is that we are seeing any dreams of a quick return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, and a quick resolution to U.S.-Iranian confrontations dissolve before our eyes. The president’s refusal, thus far, to lift any sanctions and his willingness to use force against Iranian proxies suggest a more realistic assessment of Iran than many feared. No doubt there will be many deep discussions, even debates, within the administration over what the next move should be. The administration’s willingness to return to the JCPOA if Iran went back into compliance with it has not moved the Islamic Republic an inch. Similarly, the administration’s reversal of the designation of the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist group, and its decision to halt the sale of “offensive” weapons to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen, were met with zero flexibility by the Houthis — who have carried out additional terrorist attacks since the policy changes. Down the road the administration faces an even greater challenge than what to do about attacks on Americans in Iraq. President Biden has already decided that they will be met with force, and one must assume that if the attacks continue and escalate, the counter-attacks will as well. But what about Iran’s expulsion of nuclear inspectors, which violates the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the “Additional Protocol” to the JCPOA (that allowed snap inspections)? What about enrichment to 60 percent, if that indeed occurs? How far down the road toward building a nuclear weapon will the administration be willing to let Iran go? That’s a hypothetical question today, but if Iran keeps going it will soon be keeping U.S. officials up at night. Biden is the fifth American president in a row, by my count, to say Iran would never be permitted to build a nuclear weapon. Unless Iran changes course he could be the first to have to prove it.

  • She taught piano to kids in NC for years. Then her daughter accused her of sex crimes.

    This is the shocking story of the alleged sexual abuses that led to the January arrest of Sandra Hiler — aka Charlotte piano teacher Keiko Aloe — as told by her 21-year-old daughter.

  • Why QAnon are pinning their last desperate hopes on Trump emerging as president on March 4

    QAnon's most devout followers believe bizarrely that former President Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th President on March 4, 2021.

  • She had gone out to dinner with her daughter. She then collapsed on the table

    In a heartbeat, Esperanza Pérez’s life nearly ended at 62 during a vacation meal out with her daughter.

  • Ted Cruz rants about comedians, late-night TV, and mask-wearing before shouting at people to 'just have fun' in wild CPAC speech

    "Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancún, but it's nice," Cruz said, referring to the scandal he sparked by leaving Texas for Mexico.

  • Ben Affleck says his divorce from Jennifer Garner and other 'life experience' shaped him into a better actor

    In a new interview as part of The Hollywood Reporter's Actor Roundtable series, Affleck spoke about Garner and the three kids they share.

  • Tiger Woods 'in good spirits' after follow-up procedures for injuries

    The golf legend suffered serious injuries to his right leg in Tuesday's rollover crash in the Los Angeles area.

  • Prince Harry knew he and Meghan Markle had something 'pretty special' by their second date. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    The couple's royal love story began in 2016 when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.