New jail open, but sheriff must address staffing shortage

Branch County Sheriff John Pollack said inmates were moved from the old Branch County jail across the lot to a new $29 million jail quietly on Dec. 10.

The state-of-the-art electronic monitored and controlled facility will help. However, the sheriff still faces a staffing crisis in both corrections and road patrol.

"I lost another (corrections officer) this week," Pollack said. The department is down by six of the typical 20 needed to run four shifts.

"Fortunately, the jail designed the way it is, and we're able to handle that," Pollack said. "But boy, if it gets much lower, we're gonna be in real trouble. "

Pollack said he might have to use his decimated road patrol to staff the jail.

"We're pretty close," he said. "We lose a couple more in the jail, and we'll have to start pulling patrol. We just don't have any choice. We can't close the jail ... at some point, (county) commissioners have got to realize that we've needed to put some effort into getting these people hired."

Last week, county administrator Bud Norman showed commissioners a chart outlining difficulty in hiring staff members. The county has looked for more than a year for IT staff, according to the chart.

"We've been short how long now with corrections officers, and it's been well beyond the time it took them to hire that IT guy," Norman said.

The sheriff's department has been short on road patrol staffing. Corrections officer Shane Norton went through the law enforcement academy. He is not on road patrol training. Even so, the patrol department is short by two officers.

The county administration and commission think they only have to provide the minimum to get by, Pollack said.

"We're at the minimum," he said. "I'm having to have guys come in on overtime just to get the reports done."

Overtime is skyrocketing, he said.

With injuries and COVID-19 illness, he had only had two officers on road patrol covering the entire county. Under the current agreement, the sheriff provides only daytime coverage while Michigan State Police cover nighttime hours.

In 2011, the county commission cut back road patrol in favor of jail staffing after a legal opinion said state law mandated only the sheriff's department operate jails.

"Everybody mistakes the state law as being the overriding element here, but it's not," Pollack insists. "The (Michigan) Constitution says the sheriff will enforce the law. So I am as obligated to perform law enforcement services as I am to provide that jail."

"The only other thing left to me is if we can't provide the service, then I have to sue for relief, because (they've) got to provide law enforcement service," the sheriff said.

As for transition to the new jail facility, it proceeded with little difficulty, Pollack said, although growing accustomed to new systems may take some time.

"We're all in a learning mode. And things seem to be very frustrating because nobody knows how to work all the systems just right yet. But it's, it's coming along pretty good," he said.

The sign that once was on the old county jail downtown, now the courthouse annex, was recycled for use in the ear of the new jail by Undersheriff Keith Eichler.

