Jail phone calls lead to additional charges

Jun. 2—A man locked up on drug charges threatened three times to kill his wife during jailhouse phone calls, according to court records.

Daniel L. Fairfield Jr., 40, was arrested May 10 when police found him and a companion in a car with more than 240 fentanyl pills in their possession, according to court records. Fairfield also had heroin, meth and more than $1,000 cash, police reported.

Both men were charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, a level 2 felony, and possession of a narcotic drug, a level 4 felony.

And both were taken to the Boone County Jail, where inmates are told their phone conversations are not private, and all phone calls are recorded.

Fairfield called his mother from jail on May 22 and asked her to tell his wife that he needed her to put $30 on his books and the books of two others, but his mother said his wife was unable to do so, and Fairfield said, "I'm going to kill her. I swear to God. I mean that," Zionsville Police Detective Peyton Stevenson reported.

Fairfield's mother told him his wife had been arrested and couldn't put money on the two individuals' books for Fairfield, and he said "... I will murder her ... I'm going to murder her if she doesn't come and pay me my f---- money," according to a probable cause affidavit.

He called his mother again later that day and during that conversation asked, "You didn't tell her I was going to kill her? Because I am," Stevenson wrote in the affidavit.

Fairfield was charged Wednesday with felony intimidation. He was being held in the jail Thursday in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Fairfield pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to a year of probation in 2021.