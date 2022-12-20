Jail phone calls revealed in court against alleged YSL member

Channel 2 Action News is hearing jail phone calls in the case tied to rapper Young Thug. The calls are between a co-defendant charged with murder and the mother of his child. Prosecutors say they show he was trying to hide evidence from police.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was outside the courthouse in downtown Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The judge presiding over this RICO case says prosecutors are allowed to present the calls as evidence, but tonight, the defense attorney for Miles Farley says his client is innocent and there is no proof that he was tampering with evidence.

The recorded phone calls are between 24-year-old miles Farley and the mother of his child.

Farley, who according to the indictment also goes by Lil Miles, is one of the more than two dozen defendants facing charges in this RICO case.

The most serious charge he is facing is murder. Prosecutors claim he was a member of YSL or Young Slime Life. It is a gang co-founded by hip-hop superstar Young Thug.

TRENDING STORIES:

Some of the recordings include calls with Farley stating:

“They said I got I shot and killed somebody, and then they say gang charges and (expletive) uh, initiated, to get rank. Like I’m trying to do this (expletive) for rank.”

On another call, Farley said, “I didn’t do none of that! I need you to go (inaudible) and uh OK and get that stuff.”

“An incarcerated individual at Fulton County Jail. This call is not private. It will be recorded and may be monitored. My gun under the bed though. You can leave that under there.”

In the call between Farley and the mother of his child, he asked, “You want me to give the other one, like, back to him that’s behind the bed? Nah. Hell no, or just the three — what’s ya call it? Yeah you handle three. Three. Yeah, OK and that’s it? And the thing, bro, that I be riding with. Remember the one I gave you?

Story continues

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Farley’s attorney, Anastasios Manettas, sent Seiden a lengthy statement. It reads in part:

“Mr. Farley’s jail calls do not indicate any cooperation with the State by Mr. Farley, and the jail calls don’t discuss any tampering with evidence. Social media has falsely commented on this, falsely claiming that the calls indicate Mr. Farley agreeing to cooperate with the State, and that the calls indicate him instructing the mother of his children to hide or conceal his lawfully-owned gun from the police. They do not.”

The state will call on five more witnesses on Wednesday to offer testimony.

IN OTHER NEWS: