Jail, probation for admitted Titusville arsonist

Aug. 8—A Titusville woman has been sentenced in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to jail plus probation for arson and other crimes committed in that community.

Monique Smith, 40, was sentenced Friday by President Judge John Spataro to serve a combined total sentence of eight months to 18 months in the county jail followed by three years of probation. She also was given credit for 246 days of pre-sentence jail time.

Smith was charged by Titusville Police Department with committing multiple crimes in 2022 including arson and robbery. Police said the crimes were committed between July and November 2022.

In June of this year, Smith pleaded guilty in county court to a total of one count of robbery; two counts of arson reckless burning or exploding; one count of arson failure to control or report dangerous fire; one count of retail theft; and one count of loitering and prowling at night.

Smith admitted to setting separate fires on July 17, 2022, in Titusville at three buildings, one each on East Main Street, East Spruce Street and North Kerr Street.

For each of the arson counts, Smith was sentenced to serve three to 18 months in the county jail with 117 days of credit followed by three years of probation. The three arson sentences are run at the same time. She also must pay $2,330.48 in restitution.

For the robbery count, Smith was sentenced to serve eight to 18 months in the county jail with 246 days credit followed by three years probation for a robbery on Aug. 25, 2022.

Smith was sentenced to serve 12 months probation plus pay $10.91 restitution for a retail theft on Nov. 9, 2022.

She also was sentenced to serve 12 months probation for prowling around residences on Brook Street and North Martin Street on Nov. 14, 2022.

Spataro then ordered the sentences in each of the four cases to be served at the same time.

In addition, Smith was ordered to pay a total of $500 in fines plus court costs.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.