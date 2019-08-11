Jail protocols for checking on Jeffrey Epstein were not followed in hours before he died by suicide: Sources originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Jail protocols requiring routine checks on the wellbeing of accused sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein appear to have not been followed in the hours before the millionaire was found hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, sources told ABC News on Sunday.

As an inmate in the Special Housing Unit at MCC, Epstein should have been checked on by a correctional officer every 30 minutes, according to Bureau of Prison protocols. But sources told ABC News that protocol was not followed prior to Epstein’s death by suicide.

In recent weeks, the correctional officers' union has complained of understaffing. Those gripes are now part of the investigation into whether the 30-minute checks were happening, sources said.

PHOTO: An undated handout photo made available by New York State Division of Criminal Justice showing Jeffrey Epstein, issued 25 July 2019. (New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA-EFE/REX) More

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Bureau of Prisons said. He was transported in cardiac arrest at 6:39 a.m. to New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to sources.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the New York City Medical Examiner's Office.

The 66-year-old financier -- who once socialized with former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain's Prince Andrew, and President Donald Trump -- was placed on suicide watch on July 23 after he was initially found unresponsive and with bruises on his neck in his cell in the Special Housing Unit of the federal lockup in lower Manhattan. He was taken off suicide watch on July 29, officials told ABC News.

His death angered many of Epstein's accusers who said they wanted him to be found accountable for the alleged sex abuse he subjected them too, including some when they were minors.

One of Epstein's accusers, Jennifer Araoz, who claimed that Epstein raped her when she was 15, said through her attorney that she plans to go ahead with a lawsuit against Epstein.

"This week, we intend to pursue justice for our client, Jennifer Araoz, and hold accountable those who enabled Mr. Epstein's criminal activity," Araoz's attorney, Dan Kaiser, said in a statement on Sunday. "Regardless of his untimely death, our case will move forward. Jennifer deserves her day in court."

PHOTO: An exterior view of the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found unconscious with injuries in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, July 25, 2019. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters, FILE) More

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has ordered a full investigation into Epstein's death to determine how such a high-profile inmate could have taken his own life and why he was ever removed from suicide watch in the first place. Barr was said to be "livid," and "determined to get to the bottom of this," according to a source familiar with the case.

Barr said in a statement that he was "appalled" to learn Epstein was found dead in his cell while in federal custody.

"In addition to the FBI's investigation, I consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein's death," Barr said in his statement released on Saturday.

On Sunday, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., would only say that he will leave it up to FBI Director Christopher Wray to get to the bottom of Epstein's death.

"I have faith and that's all I'm going to say on it. I think it's good that the FBI is investigating and they're good at this," Schumer said during a news conference. "I want them to leave no stone unturned."

Under the U.S. Borough of Prison's suicide prevention protocol, Epstein's removal from suicide watch would have required the approval of the jail's suicide prevention coordinator, usually the facility's chief psychologist.