Jail providing attorney-client visits

Sep. 25—When the Daviess County Detention Center suspended most in-person professional visits recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, jail officials were able to continue attorney-client visits using the jail's visitation booths.

Court and jail officials said the booths used for attorney and client conferences are secure and confidential. But some hearings have been postponed because inmates or attorneys had concerns about using the visitation booths.

"It has resulted in a couple of continuances," Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones said Friday.

While Jones said the system is confidential and keeps inmates and attorneys safe from transmitting COVID, "it makes people uncomfortable to discuss things that way," she said.

The visitation booths used for attorney-client visits have phones, but the recording system in the booths have been disconnected. The attorney and client are separated by glass.

All in-person visits between family and inmates, and all professional visits except for lawyer visits with clients, have been halted due to the pandemic. Inmates receive virtual visits with friends and family.

Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said jail staff has confidential booths for lawyers in two jail buildings.

"Those booths have confidential and privileged communication," he said.

Maglinger said he has not heard any concerns about the jail's attorney-client system, and that he hopes to be able to return to having attorneys meet in regular meeting rooms with inmates in the near future.

"I think they (attorneys) are pretty happy," Maglinger said. "We haven't had any issues."

Jail staff take any paperwork inmates need back to the inmate, he said.

"Thankfully, the numbers are going down," said Maglinger said about COVID cases. The hope, he said, is to resume in-person attorney-client visits, as well as other jail programs, in the next few weeks.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington said communications between a client and attorney are not admissible in court.

Leigh Jackson, supervising attorney for the Daviess County public defender law office, said Friday that attorneys at the office have confidence in the jail's attorney-client meeting system.

"Our jail is doing about as good as anybody can with the situation," Jackson said. "... As far as being secure, everyone in the office is confident it is confidential and secure.

"I've heard horror stories from other counties."

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse