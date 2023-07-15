Jail rate to house federal prisoners increases

Jul. 15—The U.S. Marshals Service has agreed to raise the amount it pays the Daviess County Detention Center to house federal inmates.

Jailer Art Maglinger said the Marshals Service has contracted to pay the jail $70 a day for every federal inmate the jail houses. In addition, the agency will pay $39 per day for every deputy jailer that has to escort a federal inmate to a medical appointment or a court appearance.

Previously, the U.S. Marshals paid $55 daily per inmate for federal inmates incarcerated at the jail. The new agreement was signed by federal officials Thursday but is retroactive to July 1.

"When I took office, David (Osborne, the previous jailer) had just signed a contract, and the per diem was $40 a day in July 2017," Maglinger said. "I ended up renegotiating it a year and a half early" and increased the rate to $55 daily in 2020.

The contract was supposed to last until next year, but the Marshal Service agreed to renegotiate the contract early because of expenses jails housing its inmates had incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and afterward, Maglinger said.

The jail worked with a law firm out of Washington D.C., that has handled per diem negotiations for other jails across the country. The firm will receive a portion of the funds, which will total about $85,000, for negotiating the contract, Maglinger said.

With the increase, "in a year, it could be $300,000 to $400,000 more in revenue" for the jail, he said.

The jail pays for any medical services federal inmates receive inside the jail, while the Marshals Service covers the cost of outside doctor or hospital visits.

The jail was housing 61 federal inmates as of Friday, which is a small number than usual.

Maglinger said the jail has had to reduce the number of federal and state inmates it houses due to an increase in people in jail awaiting trial or for their cases to be resolved by local courts.

The jail had 370 "county" inmates awaiting trial as of Friday. County inmate costs are paid by the county, while the Marshal Service pays for federal inmates and the Department of Corrections pays some jails to house convicted state inmates.

"We have an usually high number of county inmates," Maglinger said. "Our county population has never been that high.

"We have a goal to grow our federal population and reduce the tax subsidy, but it's hard to do that" because the majority of jail's beds are being used by county inmates.

The Marshals Service will pay the $39 deputy fee whenever a deputy has to take a federal inmate to a hearing or appointment. Maglinger said it usually takes two deputies to escort federal inmates and deputies have to drive inmates to court appearances in Nashville, Louisville and other cities with federal courthouses, besides Owensboro.

Maglinger said he was grateful to the Marshals Service for agreeing to increase the daily rate before the 2020 contract had expired.

"We try to be good stewards for the county," Maglinger said.