Jail records show murder suspect in custody

Duval County jail records show a murder suspect named in the June 4 stabbing of a man in the Paxon area has been arrested.

JSO on Tuesday identified 62-year-old Steve Kent Ziegler as a suspect and was being sought.

The attack happened on Sunday, June 4 just after 5:00 pm outside a pawn shop on Edgewood Avenue North near Commonwealth.

The victim, who has only been identified as a 59-year-old white man, had multiple stab wound and was later pronounced dead. Police have not described the relationship between the two men.



















