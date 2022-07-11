Jail sentence issued in 2020 chase

Jul. 11—A man from Dallas County has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to taking part in a high speed chase between Greenville and East Dallas in November 2020 in which a small child was inside the vehicle.

Abel Vasquez, 26, entered the pleas during a hearing in the 354th District Court on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to one count each of abandoning/endangering a child by criminal negligence and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Judge Keli Aiken accepted the pleas and sentenced Vasquez to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division on the evading charge and 18 months in a state jail on the abandoning/endangering indictment, with the punishments to run concurrently.

The Greenville Police Department issued a statement following the chase, indicating a helicopter out of Dallas assisted the department in the pursuit of a black Lexus sedan, which was raveling at high speeds westbound on Interstate 30.

The chase reportedly began with a traffic stop in Greenville around midnight and ended in Dallas at about 1 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2020.

The pursuit proceeded northbound on Highway 635 before going through the vicinity of Oates and La Prada. Eventually the vehicle came to a stop on its own. A small girl was in the backseat of the Lexus during the chase.

Both the driver and passenger were placed into custody.

Vasquez, 24, and Sadie Rodriguez, also of Dallas, were each charged with one count of abandoning/endangering a child with imminent danger of body injury and possession of marijuana of less than two ounces.

The status of any charges pending against Rodriguez was not known.