Jail sentence ordered for Scranton man guilty of sex abuse of 7-year-old

Oct. 11—Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola on Wednesday sentenced a Scranton man to the county jail for 11 1/2 to 24 months for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

Robert Loschen, 30, bent his neck and stared at his feet while his victim's mother described the trauma Loschen inflicted on her daughter.

One year ago, the child was "easy going and bubbly," she said. "There was no downside in her world."

Now 8, her child frequently breaks down in tears. She is in therapy every day. She does not know how to process what happened, her mother said.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual abuse.

Scranton police arrested Loschen in November once the victim disclosed he inappropriately touched her.

Loschen admitted the conduct during an interview at the police department's headquarters.

Loschen pleaded guilty in May to to indecent assault, a misdemeanor. The deal dropped a felony count of aggravated indecent assault, court records show.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday, his attorney, Joseph D'Andrea, said Loschen struggled for years with alcohol and drug abuse.

"He's had highs and he's had lows," he said.

County court records show Loschen has pleaded guilty to a drug offenses four times since 2012, most recently in 2021.

"Hopefully he could stay sober because when he's sober he does well in life," D'Andrea said in court.

An apologetic Loschen told Jarbola he suffered a mental break after a period of sobriety and started to drink alcohol once again last year.

"How'd that work out for you?" Jarbola asked.

"Did you hear how your actions affected that little girl?" the judge continued. "She's going to be dealing with that for the rest of her life."

Though sentenced to the county jail — a penalty D'Andrea requested — Jarbola warned Loschen the two-year back end of his sentence meant future issues might send him to state prison.

Loschen must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and was ordered to attend regular Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Following his sentence, he must also spend three years on probation.

