Jail sergeant fired after arrest during domestic battery investigation

RICHMOND, Ind. — A jail officer has been fired after his arrest on multiple preliminary felony charges.

Shawn Robert Lahrman, 43, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police during a domestic violence investigation at his home, according to Sheriff Randy Retter. Lahrman was lodged at the Wayne County Jail on preliminary charges of Level 5 felony domestic battery involving a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony intimidation, Level 6 felony strangulation and Level 6 felony criminal confinement, according to jail records.

According to Retter, Lahrman had been with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office for 14 years and was a sergeant in the jail division. He has been fired.

“The members of our agency are held to a high standard, not just by me, but most importantly, the public," Retter said in a release. "Our staff will be held accountable for decisions made both on duty, and off. It was disappointing to hear of Mr. Lahrman’s decisions leading to his arrest, which have also resulted in the termination from our agency.”

Lahrman was released from jail Friday morning. Online court records on Friday did not indicate that he had been formally charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

