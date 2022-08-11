Jail staff cleared of wrongdoing in inmate death

Aug. 11—NORTH VERNON — An investigation conducted by Jennings County Prosecutor Brian J Belding has cleared staff at the Jennings County Jail of any wrongdoing relating to the death of a female inmate earlier this year.

Sandra I. Ray, 35, of North Vernon, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. May 24 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Court documents indicate that Ray was transported to the Jennings County Jail where she submitted to a certified breath test that showed her blood alcohol content was .233.

A Jailer entered Ray's cell at 7:37 a.m. May 26, found that Ray was non-responsive, radioed for medical help, and started CPR.

EMS arrived at Ray's cell at 7:45 a.m. and administered advanced life support until 7:52 a.m. at which time the Jennings County Coroner's office was contacted.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office also contacted the Indiana State Police advising there had been an in-custody jail death.

At 9:40 a.m. May 26 Indiana State Police Detectives arrive at the Jennings County Jail to begin their investigation.

An autopsy on Ray was done at 10:10 a.m. May 26 by pathologist Thomas J. Sozio, D.O., who determined the cause of death was from complications of chronic alcoholism and withdrawal. Ray's manner of death was determined to

be natural.

Belding's findings were that no crimes were committed by employees and/or other inmates of the Jennings County Jail related to the death of Ray and that no criminal charges are warranted.