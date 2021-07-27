Jail term, restitution sought in Berkeley Nursing Home $535K theft case

Jul. 27—SALEM, Mass. — Sherry Verdick exploited a position of trust among a vulnerable population stealing more than a half million dollars from the Berkeley Retirement and Nursing Home in Lawrence, a state prosecutor said.

But Verdick's defense attorney said the 44-year-old Methuen woman is a devoted mother to two sons and she developed a prescription painkiller addiction after undergoing knee surgery. And she is remorseful for her actions at Berkeley, the attorney said.

The former business manager at the home, Verdick is accused of stealing $535,000 through a variety of schemes, said Assistant Attorney General Gretchen Brodigan

Attorneys met in superior court Tuesday for a lobby conference, a hearing before a judge on a potential resolution to avoid trial in the felony case.

Prosecutors want Verdick sentenced to two to three years in jail or prison, followed by five years probation with a series of conditions including paying restitution.

Defense attorney Hilary McCamic suggested a two-year jail sentence against Verdick could be suspended, and she could spend that time on a GPS monitor which only allowed her to leave her home to work and get groceries.

During the five year probation period she would also be confined to her home, McCamic said.

No sentenced was imposed Tuesday. The case was continued until September.

Written victim impact statements were submitted to the court. Denise Murray, Berkeley's director of nursing, also spoke during the hearing. Murray said she and other staff members who saw and worked with Verdick on a daily basis "feel she needs to be punished severely for what she's done."

Murray said the home's board of directors, who Verdick only met with monthly, feel differently and think she "should just get a slap on the wrist."

"She bamboozled them with all her conning and deceit so they are embarrassed," Murray said.

Murray noted she and other nurses, CNAs, housekeeping and dietary worked directly with Verdick daily.

Attorney General Maura Healey said previously that Berkeley staff "fully complied and provided extremely valuable assistance to the investigation."

From January 2016 to September 2018, Verdick wrote 394 checks totaling $412,000 out to herself, according to the charges.

She also forged her signature on another eight checks, used a corporate credit card to illegally purchase $19,000 in items for herself and arranged for $10,500 in health care costs she should have paid for herself to be paid out of a Berkeley account, Brodigan said.

Verdick is also accused of stealing money from the estate of a deceased Berkeley resident, Brodigan said.

Since her arraignment, Verdick has remained free on personal recognizance. McCamic, her defense attorney, said she is working while seeking drug counseling and rehabilitation and attending 12-step meetings.

Conditions of her release include staying away from the Berkeley facility, its residents and employees.

Verdick is charged with five counts of larceny of property valued over $1,200 by a single scheme, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $250 by a single scheme, two counts of making false entries in corporate books with intent to defraud, three counts of forgery, three counts of uttering and obtaining a signature under false pretenses, according to court papers.

During Tuesday's hearing, McCamic said there "is no excuse" for Verdick's behavior and what she did. However, there is an explanation, she stressed.

She spoke of Verdick's 2014 surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, in her knee. Following the surgery, she became addicted to OxyContin and Percocet, prescription painkillers.

Due to the addiction, she needed money and had to find someone to sell her the pills, McCamic said.

Brodigan, detailing the terms of the proposed five years or probation, said Verdick would need to submit a financial disclosure form to the attorney general's office every six months, pay restitution, complete 250 hours of community service (50 per year), undergo a substance abuse evaluation and refrain from using drugs or alcohol.

She would also be barred from working at any job that has a fiduciary responsibility, Brodigan said.

Verdick is due back in court on Sept. 14.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.