Jail for Thieves Who Blew Up Cash Machines in Spate of Robberies to Fund Holiday High Life

Two men who blew up cash machines to steal some £160,000 ($200,000) at four separate stores have been jailed for a combined 38 years, Greater Manchester Police said.

CCTV footage released by Greater Manchester Police shows the two men placing explosives at the cash machines at different locations.

Police identified the culprits as Ben Thompson and Wesley Shepherd, and said they used the money to “jet off” on holidays to Spain, Egypt, and Mexico.

In total the two stole nearly £160,000 and caused tens of thousands of pounds in damage to the shops, police said.

The pair were arrested on September 19, 2023, and sentenced on January 24, police said. Thompson is set to serve 30 years and Shepherd was given a sentence of 18 years and eight months. Credit: Greater Manchester Police via Storyful