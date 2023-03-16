Jail time set for Clarks Summit man accused in assault

Mar. 15—Lackawanna County Senior Judge Vito Geroulo set jail time Wednesday a Clarks Summit man who acknowledged assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Geroulo ordered Sean Wilkerson begin his three- to 23-month sentence. He'll report to jail in June, after the conclusion of spring semester at Syracuse University, where defense attorney Joe D'Andrea said the 20-year-old honors student has a 3.9 grade point average.

Though the Lackawanna County district attorney's office had no issue with a probationary term, Geroulo set a jail sentence because of the severity of the violence alleged.

Noting Wilkerson's intelligence, Geroulo quoted from the Gospel of Luke before imposing the sentence: "To whom much is given, much is expected."

County detectives charged Wilkerson in December 2021 with strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault, indecent assault, stalking and harassment.

The juvenile victim disclosed in September 2021 that her five-month relationship with Wilkerson, then 19, turned abusive. He struck her and groped her without consent, detectives said.

He pleaded guilty in December to simple assault and harassment. The other counts were either dismissed at a preliminary hearing or withdrawn after his plea.

Wilkerson is remorseful for his aberrant behavior, defense attorney Joe D'Andrea said. Speaking to the judge, Wilkerson said he took full responsibility for his actions.

Geroulo said he could not excuse his conduct as a "loss of temper."

The judge also ordered six months of probation, a mental health evaluation and participation in an anger management program.

