Jail traffic high over weekend

Mar. 16—Law enforcement officers and jailers were busy over the weekend, online jail records show.

The following people were locked up over the weekend. Anyone named in the locked-up report should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Boyd County Detention Center

—Sarah D. Roberts, 34, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a circuit court indictment charging her with second-offense meth trafficking, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense DUI.

—Donald Clauson, 35, of no fixed address, was booked Saturday on charges of contempt of court and second-offense simple possession of meth.

—Jeremy C. Leibee, 42, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI and driving on a suspended, as well as a fugitive warrant.

—Justin K. McDowell, 31, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and charges of third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

—Samuel D. Bowling, 27, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jachin A. Campbell, 30, of Lexington, was booked Sunday on charges of second-offense DUI and second-offense driving on a suspended license.

—Lisa Adkins, 50, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a circuit court indictment charging her with first-offense heroin trafficking and first-offense meth trafficking.

—Marvin D. Hieneman II, 45, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants and a parole warrant.

Big Sandy Regional

—Paul J. Jones, 41, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of contempt of court, defective brakes and third-degree possession of drugs.

—William R. Blackburn, 32, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Charles A. Chandler Sr., 52, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on two contempt of court charges.

—Denzil Howell Jr., 33, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on charges of violating a protective order, first-degree fleeing and providing false information to police.

Carter County

—Natasha Parsons, 31, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.

—Stacey L. Dean, 44, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on charges of third-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of meth, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and five traffic offenses.

—Brian Liles, 42, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

—Derek Wright, 19, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Greenup County

—Jeffrey E. Kidwell Jr., 34, of Wurtland, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.

Rowan County

—Leslie McCarty, 39, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on a probation violation and a flagrant non-support charge.

—James Adams, 53, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge and two theft by deception with cold checks charges.

—Amber Stoker, 38, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a charge of theft by property being mislaid or delivered by mistake.

—Rochelle Skaggs, 33, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense simple possession of heroin, first-offense simple possession of an unspecified first-degree narcotic, second-degree simple possession and theft of a credit/debit card.

—Joseph Holder, 46, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree trespassing and public intoxication.

—Dalton Justice, 28, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of second-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of heroin, third-degree possession of a narcotic, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Randall S. Withrow, 48, of Jeffersonville, was booked Saturday on bench warrant and charges of first-offense meth trafficking, trafficking less than 8 ounces of weed, tampering with physical evidence and and possession of drug paraphernalia

—Brittany Wright, 31, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree simple possession, first-offense simple possession of meth and two traffic violations.

—Thomas McCarty, 30, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), first-offense possession of a first-degree controlled substance (three counts) and first-offense heroin trafficking.

—David J. Cox, 40, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, identity theft, providing false information to police and three traffic violations.

—Arthur D. Keeton, 19, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on charges of first offense illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, first-degree fleeing or evading (two counts), first-degree wanton endangerment and five traffic violations.

—Autumn Hackworth, 35, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday on six traffic violations.

—William E. Johnson, 43, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a third-degree arson charge.

