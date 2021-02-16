Jail traffic light over weekend
Feb. 16—As northeastern Kentucky has entered its second ice age, it appears jails aren't a place a lot of folks are seeking warmth.
Lockups were light as a dusting of snow over the weekend, with Rowan County seeing typical levels of incarceration. Carter had no lockups showing between Friday and Sunday. Even Big Sandy — which has lists as a long as a country mile during a the sweltering months of summer — was a bit frigid.
The following people were booked at the local jails over the weekend. Anyone named among the locked-up should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
—Jeremy S. Gunter, 40, of Argillite, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of an unspecified drug, carrying a concealed weapon and two traffic violations.
—Jonathon Smith, 29, of Argillite, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
—Roy M. Bryant, 43, of Portsmouth, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Big Sandy
(Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin, Martin)
—Ronald S. Sammons, 30, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense), second-degree persistent felony offender and two counts of contempt of court.
—Jennifer R. Fletcher, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
—William B. Friend, 39, of Matewan, West Virginia, was booked Saturday on charges of first and second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief and four traffic violations.
—Jonathan L. Ratliff, 54, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a second-degree assault charge and nine traffic violations.
Greenup County
—Ernest D. Lowry, 28, of South Shore, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication and fourth-degree assault.
Rowan County
—Anthony W. Hulker, 33, of Harrison, Ohio, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
—Jesse Salyers, 37, of Richmond, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
—Crystal Easely, 42, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of menacing, first-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
—James G. McCarty, 52, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of meth (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense DUI and two traffic violations.
—George C. Reis, 48, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense trafficking in fentanyl, first-degree trafficking in meth (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with psychical evidence and three traffic violations.
—Robert L. Wallace, 43, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of first-degree trafficking in meth (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Charles Fricke, 59, of Batavia, Ohio, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication, shoplifting less than $500 in value and cold checks less than $500.
