Jail weddings: During pandemic, marriage behind bars challenging

At a court hearing in Virginia Beach last fall, the bride arrived wearing a shirt with “Wifey for Lifey” printed on it.

It was likely the first time Theresa Stoner had seen her new husband, Richard, in person since the nuptials a few months earlier.

That’s because Richard Stoner has been behind bars for the past 3½ years, charged with killing a young mother and her 7-year-old son in a hired hit in 2004. The case had remained cold until 2018, when Virginia Beach police arrested Stoner and the woman’s ex-husband, whom they believe hired him.

The Stoners wedding was held in April 2021, via a tablet in Richard Stoner’s cell at the Virginia Beach jail, according to a spokeswoman for the facility. Inmates can use the devices to make face-to-face calls with family and friends for a fee. The Stoners ceremony, however, wasn’t sanctioned or vetted by the sheriff’s office, spokeswoman Toni Guagenti said.

Afterward, Theresa Stoner posted a picture of a wedding cake on Facebook. On top, was a silhouette of a man and a woman standing back-to-back with assault rifles raised in their arms and the phrase “Mr. & Mrs.” Theresa Stoner didn’t respond to a message from The Pilot asking for more information.

The tablet wedding is about as intimate as jail and prison nuptials have been since the pandemic began and in-person visits were cancelled.

Since then, marriage ceremonies in Virginia’s 40 prisons have had to be done over the phone or by video, said Benjamin Jarvela, deputy director of communications for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Before, inmates and their future spouses could get married and exchange rings in person, and even invite up to four guests, according to Virginia Department of Corrections policies for inmate marriages.

Food and drinks, however, were limited to whatever was available in the visiting room vending machines and brides were required to keep their wedding attire modest. Only disposable cameras still sealed in their packaging could be brought inside to capture the moment.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1987 that inmates have a constitutional right to marry, but it didn’t say how the ceremonies had to be handled. Rules can vary from state to state and it’s often up to the head of the facility.

There have been many famous inmate weddings, with serial killer Ted Bundy and brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who gunned down their wealthy parents in 1989, among the better known prison grooms. Lyle Menendez has tied the knot twice since he began serving a sentence of life without parole. His first marriage lasted less than four years, but his second, in 1999, is still going.

Lee Boyd Malvo, the sniper who killed 10 people in the Washington region in October 2002, may have been the last inmate to be married in person in a Virginia prison. His wedding was in early March 2020 at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, just weeks before in-person visits were cut off because of the pandemic.

It’s not known how many inmates have been married in Virginia’s prisons over the years because the state department of corrections doesn’t track them, Jarvela said. Officials at local jails say they’re rare.

Allen Sokolic said he’s presided over several in his 23 years serving as a marriage commissioner in Virginia Beach. They used to be done in the attorney/inmate meeting rooms, with the inmate on one side of a glass partition and the bride on the other. Later, they were required to do them by video in the jail’s visiting room, he said, and then they stopped all together.

“I can’t tell you when was the last time that I did one,” Sokolic said.

So, why would someone want to marry a person serving a lengthy sentence? For some, it could be about obtaining access to the prisoners medical information and other records only available to family members. Some others may suffer from hybristophilia, defined by the American Psychological Association as a sexual interest in and attraction to those who commit crimes.

Rev. Byron Sichert, a Southern Baptist minister in Henrico County, said he’s presided over dozens, and possibly hundreds, of inmate weddings in Virginia and Maryland during his nearly 40 years as a pastor. Inmate weddings make up for about a third to possibly half of the marriage ceremonies he does each year, Sichert guessed. He even has a website to promote his prison wedding services.

“We treat them like any other wedding,” Sichert said.

Since the pandemic began, most of the inmate ceremonies he’s presided over have been over the phone. Sometimes they’re done on a two-way call, with the Sichert and the bride together and the inmate in a prison counselor’s office. Sometimes they’re done by a three-way call with the bride, inmate and Sichert all in different locations.

“The girls are really not happy,” with having to get married by phone, Sichert said, referring to the intended brides. “I’ll be glad when things are back to normal.”

