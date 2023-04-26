A jailbreak, a murder and a shoot-out with police: What we know about hunt for Mississippi fugitives

An investigator gestures at the remnants of a burned out house near Conway, Mississippi, where Dylan Arrington is believed to have died (AP)

Four inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center over the weekend, with guards only discovering the prisoners were missing during a Sunday headcount.

One of the escaped fugitives died in a house fire after killing a Good Samaritan pastor and wounding a police officer after a Mississippi jailbreak.

As of Wednesday 26 April, the three others remained on the run.

Here is what we know about the escape and the hunt for the prisoners.

Who are the suspects on the run?

The suspects on the run have been identified as Dylan Arrington, 22, Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51.

From left: Jerry Raynes, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Dylan Arrington (Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Pastor killed after stopping to help one prisoner

Police say that Dylan Arrington fatally shot 61-year-old pastor Anthony Watts on Monday night after the victim pulled over to help the fugitive, who had wrecked a motorcycle he had previously stolen.

Arrington then allegedly stole Watts’ Dodge Ram and fled the scene.

On Wednesday morning, authorities in Leake County said in a statement that a suspect believed to be Arrington was barricaded inside a home on Conway Road. The house became engulfed in flames and the man fired shots from inside the residence, striking a law enforcement official in the leg.

“The suspect was located at the residence on 2511 Conway Rd early Wednesday morning. At around 7.10am the suspect shot from within his location in the home striking Investigator Horn in the lower right leg,” said Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

“Horn was transported to Leake Baptist where he was stabilized. The situation continued for roughly two hours before it was resolved. Deputy Horn was the only officer from any agency injured in the incident and is currently stable.”

Arrington fired at police, wounding one investigator, after being cornered (Jackson Police Department)

The suspect died in the incident according to WJTV, while the officer is recovering from his injuries.

Fugitive spotted at Texas service station

Meanwhile, surveillance video showed fugitive Jerry Raynes at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas, on Sunday, 23 April at 11am, say officials.

A stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also recovered in Spring Valley on Sunday.

It is not known if the other three remaining fugitives are with him.

Raynes spotted at service station in Spring Valley, Texas (HCSO)

“I am not sure of (if) it’s because of ties in the area of if they’re trying to get across the border at some point,” the sheriff said.

Hinds County deputies are also still searching for Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, who escaped with Raynes and Arrington.