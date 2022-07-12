Jailed attorney Alex Murdaugh disbarred by Supreme Court, can no longer practice law in SC

The South Carolina Supreme Court has officially disbarred disgraced Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh, who remains jailed in Richland County on numerous financial fraud charges.

The order came down Tuesday, the same day it was reported that Murdaugh will face charges in the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son.

“Based on his admitted reprehensible misconduct, we hereby disbar Respondent Richard Alexander Murdaugh from the practice of law in South Carolina,” the order signed by all five court justices said.

Disbarment is the most severe sanction that an attorney can receive.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.