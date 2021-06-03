Jailed Belarus journalist: Mass demonstrations have fizzled

A dissident journalist who was arrested after his plane was diverted to Belarus said in a video from prison that demonstrations against the country's authoritarian leader had fizzled and the opposition should wait for a better moment to revive them. It was Raman Pratasevich's second such appearance that his allies dismissed as being coerced.

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]

Recommended Stories

  • EU bans Belarus airlines as opposition urges G7 sanctions

    BRUSSELS/WARSAW (Reuters) -Belarus carriers will be banned from flying over European Union territory or having access to its airports from Friday, the bloc said, as the country's exiled opposition leader called for more joint Western sanctions. The EU decision is part of planned punitive measures against Belarus in response to Minsk scrambling a warplane to force the landing on May 23 of a Ryanair flight carrying an opposition journalist, who was then arrested. The move is due to take effect at midnight Central European Time (2200 GMT), and requires EU member states "to deny permission to land in, take off from or overfly their territories to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers," EU governments said in a statement.

  • EU bans Belarus airlines from its airspace after Ryanair "hijacking" to arrest journalist

    The European Union on Friday banned Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in its airports in response to the Belarus government's forced landing of a Ryanair plane to arrest journalist Raman Pratasevich.Driving the news: The restrictions come one day after Pratasevich appeared in a video on Belarus state television declaring his respect for strongman Aleksandr Lukashenko — who he has opposed for years — and claiming to have organized "mass riots" against the regime.Stay on to

  • A mother's plea for her Belarusian activist son

    Yulia Kazimirova is the mother of a Belarus activist, and she's very worried for her son.He fled the country into Russia, but is facing extradition back to Belarus on charges that he took part in "mass unrest" during the anti-government protests last summer. At the time, according to his lawyer, he was detained by Belarus authorities and beaten in custody.Now his mother says she only found out he had been charged with a crime in Belarus when he was arrested in Russia in January. "They didn't allow him to communicate with the outer world, nothing. For 10 days. I was about to lose my mind. Later, when I've got to know that he has been detained, I have learned it from the guys, they told me - I felt relieved a bit, at least he is alive, it is the most important thing."Andrei Kazimirov is accused of helping to erect a barricade and throwing stones during a protest, which his lawyer denies. The Moscow City Court approved the handover last month.The lawyer, Illarion Vasilyev, says that Kazimirov was mistreated by Belarus authorities but then freed after Kazimirov signed a document saying he had no complaints. The local police station declined to comment on the allegations and Reuters cannot verify his story.Now both the lawyer and mother say they plan to ask the European Court of Human Rights to intervene."My only hope is on the ECHR - that they won't let an unfair decision happen. Because if he is back here (in Belarus)... his case is one of the highest-profile and they will get back at him"Belarusian authorities often demand their citizens from the Russian territory, and the Russian Federation tracks them and extradites them very fast and efficient. The same concerns apply to the participants of the Belarus protests."Kazimirov fled Belarus for Russia last September to sit out a crackdown on the anti-government protests and applied for asylum in March but was rejected. Russia and Belarus are formally united in "a union state" and Russia has said it does not interfere in Belarus's domestic affairs. Reuters could not establish how many Belarusian protesters are hiding in Russia.

  • Belarus opposition slams dissident TV confessions as coerced

    The Belarusian opposition said Friday a dissident journalist was coerced to appear in a video on state TV in which he wept and praised the country's authoritarian ruler, a broadcast sharply criticized by Western officials. In the 90-minute video broadcast Thursday night, Raman Pratasevich repented for his opposition activities and said he respects Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko as "a man with balls of steel.” Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in Belarus’ presidential election in August 2020, said she would urge the U.S. and the EU to pressure Belarus to release him.

  • Belarusian protester fights extradition from Russia

    Andrei Kazimirov left Belarus for Russia last September to sit out a crackdown on anti-government protests after he was detained over a rally in August and beaten while in custody, his lawyer says. Russia now plans to extradite the 21-year-old back to Belarus to face criminal charges for taking part in "mass unrest". The Moscow City Court approved his handover last Thursday despite his lawyer arguing he could be mistreated and had sought asylum.

  • UK's Queen Elizabeth to meet President Biden at Windsor Castle

    LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth will meet U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at her Windsor Castle home at the conclusion of the G7 summit which begins in Britain next week, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Biden will become the 13th U.S. president that the 95-year-old monarch has met during her record-breaking reign, and it will be her first such major engagement since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April. Buckingham Palace released no further details about the meeting between the queen and Biden which will take place on June 13.

  • Critics still unhappy as EU clarifies revamped copyright rules

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission on Friday defined the scope of revised copyright rules adopted last year following criticism from governments, including France and Poland, but EU broadcasters and internet activists said there was a danger of censorship. The revamped copyright directive, the first overhaul in two decades, aimed to provide fair compensation for the bloc's $1 trillion creative industry and its 11.7 million employees. A central provision, Article 17, backed by the creative industry, would force Google-owned YouTube, Facebook's Instagram and other sharing platforms to install filters to prevent users from uploading copyrighted materials.

  • Olivia Rodrigo's Jewelry Is Less Than $50 And, Yes, It's Still Available to Shop

    This girl is never NOT a vibe.

  • Russia’s Largest Online Bank Runs Into Problems Offering Crypto

    Tinkoff, a big player in Russia’s online banking sector, is struggling with the country’s staunch rules in their goal of offering crypto to their customers.

  • Military leaders send memo about wariness over changes to sexual assault policy

    Military service leaders are privately expressing reservations about&nbsp;removing sexual assault cases from the chain of command, the Associated Press has learned, striking a note of caution as momentum builds toward changing a military justice system that has come under increasing criticism.

  • I worked out like Angelina Jolie for a week, and it was tough but I want to steal her workout

    The actress' go-to exercises include combat routines, a bit of yoga, and a lot of really tough but powerful moves.

  • 19-year-old tourist from California dies in stabbing on Hawaii beach, police say

    Videos of the incident show men getting into a fight on the beach.

  • Pence: "I don't know" if Trump and I will "ever see eye to eye" on Capitol riots

    Former Vice President Pence on Thursday called Jan. 6 a "dark day" in U.S. history, his strongest statement yet on the Capitol insurrection.What he's saying: "...President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office," the former VP said in a public address in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. "And I don't know if we'll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years."Get market news worthy of your

  • G7 must donate COVID shots to avoid 1918-scale pandemic disaster -CEPI chief

    Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations must donate COVID-19 shots urgently to avoid an outcome akin to the 1918 flu which killed 50 million people, the head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) told Reuters. Richard Hatchett, the chief executive of CEPI which co-runs the COVAX vaccine sharing facility, cited the example of Peru, which recently revised its death toll upwards to make it the worst hit country per capita in the world. "It's a moral imperative if we want to avoid situations like Peru, if we want to avoid impacts that could rival those of the 1918 flu, we must send vaccine to countries to protect their health care workers and protect the vulnerable populations now," Hatchett told Reuters in an interview.

  • Surge of cyberattacks in US

    Mass transit agencies in New York and Massachusetts are among the latest targets. ABC News’ Faith Abubey reports.

  • Roman Protasevich confession lifts lid on Lukashenko’s use of torture

    The interview has led to further calls to isolate the Belarus regime

  • Records: Teen killed by Honolulu police shot in back of head

    A 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Honolulu police arrived at an emergency room with gunshot wounds to the back of his head and to his shoulders, according to hospital records provided by a lawyer representing the teen's family. “It's evidence that the kid was shot in the back,” attorney Eric Seitz said Friday.

  • 19-year-old tourist from California dies in stabbing on Hawaii beach, police say

    Videos of the incident show men getting into a fight on the beach.

  • ‘I want my baby back.’ Four teens, including 2 siblings, killed in NC crash, police say

    A third sibling also in the car was the only survivor, according to the Highway Patrol.

  • Fauci urges US not to be ‘accusatory’ towards China over Wuhan lab as conservatives meltdown over his emails

    Doctor warns ‘pointing of fingers’ could cause country to ‘pull back even more’