Jailed Burrillville man accused of amassing arsenal as drug user, pleads not guilty

A jailed Burrillville man pleaded not guilty to five weapons charges Monday at an arraignment that followed his March 23 indictment.

Ronald Andruchuk has been held on a detention order since the conclusion of extensive and layered hearings that delved into accusations of illegal gun and drug use.

The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty when before Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan during a video teleconference.

The indictment handed up last week by a federal grand jury charged Andruchuk with

illegally possessing guns as a controlled substance user, two counts of making a false statement while buying guns and two counts of making a false statement regarding information kept by a federal licensed firearm dealer.

The count of illegally possessing guns as a substance abuser encompasses his possession of more than 200 guns on Feb. 24, according to the indicment.

The other twin counts stem from Andruchuk's gun purchases from Mid-State Gun in November and his purchases from MTR Guns and Ammo in early December, the indictment says.

Andruchuk had been charged with three drug counts and received a deferred sentence.

Motions in the case are due by July 18.

Andruchuk remains jailed at the Donald J. Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls.

