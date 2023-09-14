Jailed Derry area man faces additional assault charges

Sep. 13—A former Derry Township man already behind bars for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl was arraigned Wednesday on similar accusations involving girls ages 12, 14, 15 and 16, according to court papers.

Christopher R. Fraser, 19, was arrested in four new cases Wednesday involving charges of child rape, solicitation, statutory sexual assault and related offenses. He was denied bail.

According to court papers, he is accused by state police of:

—Raping a 12-year-old girl on two occasions after they met at a Latrobe park in February, March or April. They communicated by email because the girl did not have a cell phone, troopers said.

—Asking two girls ages 14 and 15 if they wanted to have sex while at a Unity park on May 28. One of the girls told troopers Fraser touched her breasts and genitals, and made her touch his genitals.

—Sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Latrobe on June 2 after the two communicated on SnapChat.

—Sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Unity in April after they met at a Latrobe park in February, March or April.

It was unclear from court papers if the two 14-year-olds were different girls.

Preliminary hearings in all four cases are set for Monday. Fraser did not have an attorney listed in the new cases.

He was awaiting court action in the case involving the 13-year-old girl that was filed by state police in June. He and a co-defendant are accused of sexually assaulting the girl during separate incidents at Derry Manor Apartments and in an Uber from the apartment building to a motel room in South Greensburg, according to court papers.

Fraser told state police he met the girl May 5 in a parking lot near the apartment building.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.