Jailed Egypt activist on hunger strike moved to new prison

FILE - Egypt's leading pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah speaks during a conference at the American University in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 22, 2014. Egyptian authorities have transferred Abdel-Fattah from a maximum-security prison where he was allegedly tortured and denied basic rights to a new correctional facility, his family said on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The transfer came as Abdel-Fattah had been on a hunger strike for nearly 48 days to protest his imprisonment conditions, according to his family. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mona Seif
    Egyptian activist
  • Alaa Abd El-Fattah
    Egyptian human rights activist

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have transferred a prominent political activist from a maximum-security prison where he was allegedly tortured and denied basic rights to a new correctional facility, his family said on Thursday.

Alaa Abel-Fattah was transferred from Cairo's Tora prison complex to Wadi El-Natrun prison in the north of the country, where he was visited on Thursday by his family, his sister Mona Seif wrote on Twitter.

The transfer came as Abdel-Fattah had been on a hunger strike for nearly 48 days to protest his imprisonment conditions, according to his family. Abdel-Fattah had been serving time in one of Tora complex's most notorious prisons since his last arrest in September 2019.

“We’re really glad that Alaa Abd El Fattah has been removed from the ‘guardianship’ of officers who bore him a personal hatred. We’re relieved that he is is in a place which has some medical facilities,” his aunt, award-winning novelist Ahdaf Soueif wrote on her Facebook page.

Abdel-Fattah has been constantly denied access to books, exercise time outside his cell, regular visits, and proper medical care, according to his family. He had previously filed several complaints documenting his mistreatment and alleging that he was beaten and humiliated by some prison officers.

Earlier this month, hundreds of Egyptian women filed a petition entitled “A Mothers' Plea" with the state-appointed National Council for Human RightsHe has , demanding the release of the 40-year-old programmer. In response, Moushira Khattab, NCHR president announced that authorities agreed to transfer him to the newly-erected Wadi El-Naturn prison complex, where she said, human rights standards are met.

Abel-Fattah is an outspoken dissident who rose to prominence during the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East and in Egypt, toppling long-time President Hosni Mubarak. The activist spent most of the past decade behind bars, and his detention has become a symbol of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule.

Last month, Abdel-Fattah’s family said that he had gained British citizenship through his mother, Laila Soueif, a math professor at Cairo University who was born in London. The family said they sought a British passport for Abdel-Fattah as a way out of his “impossible ordeal.”

Abdel-Fattah arrived on Wednesday morning in his new prison, which is located in a desert valley 150 kilometers north of Cairo, said his sister. She added that he is being held in a big cell with three other prisoners, and is allowed to sleep on a mattress for for the first time in years.

The government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, a U.S. ally with deep economic ties to European countries, has been relentlessly silencing dissenters and clamping down on independent organizations for years with arrests and restrictions. Many of the top activists involved in the 2011 uprising are now in prison, most under a draconian law passed in 2013 effectively banning all street protests.

“We do not know if this means an improvement in conditions,” his sister said in a video posted earlier on Facebook. “The problem with the prison where Alaa was is not just that it is maximum-security prison, it is that the ministry of interior and state security and Egyptian authorities were actively depriving him of every facility and every right that should be easily provided in the prison.”

Seif said that her brother will continue with his hunger strike until “an independent judge” reviews his complaints about imprisonment conditions.

Abdel-Fattah was first sentenced in 2014 after being convicted of taking part in an unauthorized protest and allegedly assaulting a police officer. He was released in 2019 after serving a five-year term but was rearrested later that year in a crackdown that followed rare anti-government protests.

In December, he was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of spreading false news. Abdel-Fattah separately faces charges of misusing social medial and joining a terrorist group — a reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, which authorities declared a terrorist organization in 2013.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon receives Interpol notice for auto tycoon Ghosn

    Lebanon received from Interpol a wanted notice for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, four weeks after French prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant for him, Lebanese judicial officials said. The officials did not give further details about the Interpol-issued Red Notice, which is a non-binding request to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive. A Red Notice is not an arrest warrant and does not require Lebanon to arrest Ghosn.

  • Blinken to highlight food security in U.N. meetings

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to New York this week to chair a United Nations meeting on food security and discuss its link with conflict with the Security Council, the State Department said on Tuesday. Blinken will meet on May 18 with senior officials from 10 countries in Africa and with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Turkey, the State Department said. On May 19, Blinken will chair a meeting of the Security Council that will feature "an open debate focusing on the critical links between conflict and food security", the State Department said.

  • 4 Ways Your Hands Are Telling You That Your Kidneys Are in Trouble

    The kidneys are small organs—about the size of an adult fist—but they do a big job. And when they send you warning signals, it's important to pay attention. Unlike the liver, which performs over 500 important functions, the kidneys have just a handful of responsibilities—and they are crucial to our wellbeing. "Our kidneys perform a few very basic but vital functions," explains Conor O'Flynn, MD, citing "mainly the filtration of waste from the blood and the removal of excess water in the body tha

  • This Eating Habit Can Significantly Improve Your Gut Health, Says New Study

    Your gut is arguably one of the most important parts of your body. The gut, also known as the "second brain," helps many other parts of your body function properly. It is even connected to things like the health of your skin and hair, as well as your mental health! And while the gut is powerful, it is also delicate.Your gut is delicately balanced with bacteria, and when something throws it off balance, it can mess up the overall "gut microbiome."Many of us may not even realize this problem exist

  • ‘It’s Going To Take Someone Coming Forward,’ Says Mother Of Little Rock Teen Whose Death Remains Unsolved

    In May 2018, Ebby Steppach’s body was found in a drainpipe in her hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas, more than two-and-a-half years after the 18-year-old high school senior disappeared. The teenager’s body was located in Chalamont Park, about 60 feet from where her car had been found in the days after she vanished on October 25, 2015. The discovery of Ebby’s body raised more questions than it answered. How did she get inside the drainpipe, and who was responsible for putting her there? “It’s going to take someone coming forward because it’s been investigated as much as it will be,” says Ebby’s mother, Laurie. Tune in to Thursday’s Dr. Phil, “Unsolved Homicide: Who Put Ebby Steppach in the Drainpipe?” And later, outside investigators say there is new information they claim could solve the case once and for all. Dr. Phil airs Monday – Friday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. If you have information regarding this unsolved homicide, call the Ebby Steppach tip line at 678-632-6165. Or, call the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4605. Press 7 for the crime tip line. WATCH: ‘I Knew Instantly Someone Had Taken Her,’ Says Mother Of Teen Whose Body Was Found In 2018 TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news?

  • ‘Save my son, Boris,’ pleads mother of British-Egyptian activist on hunger strike in Cairo prison

    The mother of a British-Egyptian activist imprisoned in Cairo has called on Boris Johnson to intervene to save her son’s life as he nears his 50th day on hunger strike.

  • Erika Jayne Just Made a Big Announcement About Her Music Career

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne exclusively told E! News she has recently recorded multiple new songs. Find out the inspiration behind her new music.

  • N.Korea boosts production of drugs, medical supplies to battle COVID

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea is ramping up production of drugs and medical supplies including sterilisers and thermometers as it battles an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said on Thursday. The isolated country, which has imposed a nationwide lockdown, is also increasing production of traditional Korean medicines used to reduce fever and pain, KCNA said, calling them "effective in prevention and cure of the malicious disease." A sweeping COVID wave, which North Korea first confirmed last week, has fanned concerns over a lack of medical resources and vaccines, with the U.N. human rights agency warning of "devastating" consequences for its 25 million people.

  • Bob Myers shares Steph Curry comparison to encourage James Wiseman

    Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are the perfect role models for James Wiseman. Curry battled ankle issues that threatened his NBA career, while Thompson persevered through two major injuries to return to the court after 941 days. Myers sees some parallels.

  • Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

    The unprecedented economic sanctions that the U.S. and its allies have placed on Russia looked set to destroy its economy, but Russia has managed to survive so far.

  • Biden renews push for assault-weapons ban after Buffalo shooting, but analyst says Senate ‘unlikely’ to pass new gun-control laws

    President Joe Biden repeats his call for a ban on assault weapons as he speaks in Buffalo, N.Y., in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting there. Gun-control bills continue to face a tough road in the 50-50 Senate, however.

  • Man shot multiple times in Brookhaven road rage arrested moments after walking into police station

    Police said the injured man went to the police department, still bandaged from the shooting, to retrieve his car, That's when he was put in handcuffs.

  • Former local school teacher facing charges after accused inappropriate relationship with student

    A former choir teacher of a local high school is facing criminal charges after court documents say she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

  • House passes measure condemning antisemitism; One GOP lawmaker voted ‘no’

    The House passed a resolution on Wednesday condemning the rise of antisemitism in a nearly unanimous vote, with one Republican lawmaker objecting to the measure. The resolution passed 420-1, with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) representing the only vote against it. Eight other Republicans did not vote. The Hill reached out to Massie for comment on…

  • Records: Oxford school shooting suspect hoped massacre would get Biden impeached

    Parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect don't want jury in their case to see son's journal, text messages to a friend or Internet searches.

  • Hudsonville man sentenced to 50 years for near-daily rape of his child

    In a "worst of the worst" case, a man repeatedly raped a young child for years. He will spend 50 years in prison, a judge decreed Monday.

  • Fraud suspect faked presidential pardon signed by Donald Trump, Florida officials say

    Charges include wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering, officials say.

  • Woman refuses to pay to get hair redone, steals purse, throws victim from car, police say

    A woman who wasn’t happy with her hair is now wanted for theft and aggravated assault, according to the Memphis Police Department.

  • Ga. Supreme Court upholds man’s conviction for murdering newborn daughter

    The father was sentenced to life in prison in 2019, but says his lawyers didn't do enough to help him.

  • Attorney: Victims in alleged Cain Velasquez shooting experiencing trauma, intimidation since attack

    The attorney for Paul Bender confirmed to MMA Junkie that a Cain Velasquez supporter threw a molotov cocktail toward his client's home.