Jailed ex-UM advisor claimed glittering array of investors. Suit says he lied to fleece bank

Florida private equity manager Elliot Smerling lied about “most or all” of the investors he said had bought into one of his funds as part of an application for a $150 million line of credit, according to a lawsuit filed this week by Silicon Valley Bank.

Those supposed investors included the endowments for the University of Miami and New York University; Steven Berrard, the former CEO of AutoNation and Blockbuster; a financial firm co-founded by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, as well as several financial institutions, including The Bank of New York Mellon, BBVA bank and SunTrust Bank, which is now known as Truist Bank, among others.

The lawsuit comes nearly one month after Smerling, who oversees funds reportedly holding $1.8 billion in assets, was arrested by the FBI and charged with fraud for allegedly forging documents to obtain the loan from Silicon Valley Bank.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam McMichael said in a hearing March 3 that Smerling lived a life of luxury, with multiple homes in Florida, New York and Brazil, and a fleet of luxury cars that included a Ferrari, a Cadillac Escalade and a Corvette. His access to wealth, coupled with the possibility of a prison sentence of up to 30 years and a fine of up to $190 million, made Smerling a risk to flee the country to avoid the charges, McMichael said at the hearing.

“With that extreme wealth comes opportunities that most individuals don’t have,” he said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman agreed, denying Smerling release on bail. He is currently in custody in the Miami federal detention center awaiting transfer to New York.

The lawsuit seeks to recover nearly $80 million that Smerling still owes the bank, along with interest and the bank’s fees for bringing the suit.

It isn’t clear why Smerling listed these particular investors in the documentation for the loan. The fund indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year that it held $561,833,998 in assets.

Smerling, who earned an MBA from the University of Miami, has served on the advisory board of the business school’s entrepreneurship program. He was still listed as a member of the advisory board at the time of publication, but the university said Friday morning that Smerling has been removed from the board. It did not say whether the university invested with any of his funds.

Representatives for other alleged investors denied having bought into the fund or having any connection to Smerling.

“Until a few days ago, I’d never heard of this gentleman,” said Berrard, the former AutoNation and Blockbuster CEO. “Never invested in any of his funds, didn’t know anything about him.”

NYU also said that it had no affiliation with Smerling.

“NYU neither has nor had any involvement with the defendant, and NYU has never invested any money with him,” said NYU spokesman John Beckman. “We do not know why he involved NYU in his scheme, and we were unaware of it until we were contacted by law enforcement, with whom we readily cooperated. We are saddened and troubled to learn of our institution’s name being used this way.”

Representatives for The Bank of New York Mellon and HGGC, the firm co-owned by former 49ers great Young, said that the companies hadn’t invested with JES Global Capital GP III or any of Smerling’s other funds.

A spokesperson for BBVA declined to comment, saying the bank doesn’t discuss pending litigation.

A lawyer representing Smerling declined to comment.

Smerling’s arrest in February has led to calls for greater due diligence by banks and financial institutions that provide so-called “subscription credit” to private equity firms who use the promise of future investments by investors, which are called subscription agreements, as collateral for loans. The loans allow private equity firms to make investments before they have asked investors to pony up cash and they have grown in popularity in recent years, according to a 2019 study by business professors at Carnegie Mellon University — driven partially by low interest rates.

The researchers found that private equity funds used the cash they obtained from loans to manipulate and inflate the returns they reported to their investors, potentially allowing them to collect greater fees in the process.

The lawsuit filed by the bank accuses Smerling of providing a falsified audit from the firm BDO USA, LLP that the firm said it never issued and contained a falsified signature along with other financial documents that the bank alleges were false.

The documents included a letter to Hong Kong billionaire Michael Kadoorie requesting that his company, CLP Holdings, send the fund the money it had pledged. It isn’t clear whether the letter was legitimate or whether the company had invested with this fund or any of Smerling’s other funds. The company did not provide comment ahead of publication.

The bank approved Smerling’s fund for a $150 million line of credit in early February and immediately wired nearly $95 million to an account in the fund’s name at the Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Corporation, which Smerling had told the bank would close out a prior line of credit the fund held with the Japanese bank.

After the loan had been approved, the bank asked Smerling’s fund to provide additional information as part of its post-closing due diligence, such as the name of the auditor who performed the audit and corporate documents for the fund’s investments. The fund refused to provide the documents and Smerling angrily wrote to the bank that he was “flummoxed” by the request and “extremely concerned regarding the manner in which we are being treated.” One week later, Smerling was arrested by the FBI.