Jailed former Washington County teacher faces new allegations of child sex abuse

Choir Director Curtis Payne leads Bloomington Elementary kindergarteners in song during an end of year program at the school on Tuesday, May 20, 2014.

A former longtime Washington County music teacher now serving life in prison is facing new charges of alleged aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Curtis Payne, 64, who taught in the Washington County School District for more than 30 years, was arrested in 2018 and eventually sentenced to four consecutive life terms in prison after more than 30 accusers stepped forward to say he had abused them.

This week, he was charged in 3rd District Court with 13 additional counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and rape of a child, all first-degree felonies, stemming from alleged encounters with a girl in Salt Lake County between 2014 and 2017 while she was between the ages of four and seven.

In an indictment filed on Wednesday, prosecutors describe violent encounters that took place over the course of several years, including some involving a knife and a ventriloquist doll.

Payne was first arrested in January of 2018 and initially charged with 15 felony charges. Eventually, before his sentencing in 2019, 32 different accusers had described repeated sexual misconduct by Payne. He pleaded no contest to four charges that stemmed from incidents that took place away from school property while another 11 charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to four terms of 15 years to life.

Payne had been disciplined by the school district as early as 1999 and was the subject of various complaints from female students for years before he was finally arrested.

Prior to the charges, he was a music school teacher at several schools including Sunrise Ridge Intermediate, Sunset Elementary and Bloomington Elementary.

Records obtained from the Washington County School District show documented complaints against Curtis in 1999, 2002 and 2008, with a warning given in 2007. Police later received allegations of sexual misconduct or other inappropriate interactions with students dating to nearly every year of his career between 1993 and 2002.

The state of Utah has a 24/7 child abuse hotline at (855)-323-3237 and — even though it makes the investigation harder for authorities — people can report anonymously if they prefer.

