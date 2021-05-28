Jailed HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces new sentence over illegal assembly

FILE PHOTO: Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van in Hong Kong
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessie Pang
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jessie Pang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai is expected to receive a new prison sentence over his role in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019, during one of the city's pro-democracy rallies that year.

This month, Lai, who is serving a 14-month sentence for participating in similar demonstrations on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, 2019, and nine other activists, pleaded guilty in District Court to organising an unauthorised assembly.

He has been in jail since December after being denied bail in a separate national security trial. He faces three charges under the new law, introduced by China in 2020 in response to the protests, including collusion with a foreign country.

Lai's repeated arrests have drawn criticism from Western governments and international rights groups, who raised concerns over waning freedoms in the global financial hub, including freedom of speech and assembly.

Beijing sees him as a traitor and an anti-China instigator.

China says the sweeping security law, which punishes anything Beijing considers as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, was vital to restore stability and prosperity.

The sentencing is expected to be delivered on Friday by judge Amanda Woodcock, who handed Lai his illegal assembly sentence in April. Other defendants in the trial include activists Lee Cheuk-yan, Figo Chan and Leung Kwok-hung, who is known in Hong Kong as Long Hair.

"Your Honour, for over 40 years I have strived for democratic reform in China," Lee told the court this week during one of the hearings. "This is my unrequited love, the love for my country with such a heavy heart."

It comes two weeks after authorities froze assets belonging to Lai, including bank accounts and his 71.26% stake in media publisher Next Digital.

Hong Kong's security chief sent letters to Lai and branches of HSBC and Citibank this month threatening up to seven years in prison for any dealings with the billionaire's accounts in the city, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The moves could imperil any attempt by the democracy activist to move offshore assets back home to prop up Next Digital's troubled Apple Daily tabloid, a staunch government critic, one of Lai's financial advisers said.

(Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • The 44 Percent: Liberty City, Tulsa Race Massacre and Samaria Rice

    You can tell a lot about a place by its anniversaries.

  • EU sanctions expected to hit Belarus's potash, oil and finance

    LISBON (Reuters) -The European Union will look at hitting Belarus's big potash exports as well as its oil and financial sectors with new sanctions, as punishment for forcing down a Ryanair flight to arrest a journalist, EU foreign ministers said. European leaders have described Sunday's incident, in which a flight between EU members Greece and Lithuania was pressed to land in Minsk and a 26-year-old exiled dissident and 23-year-old student were arrested, as state piracy. Foreign ministers gathering in the Portuguese capital on Thursday said they were looking at targeting sectors that play a central role in the Belarus economy, to inflict real punishment on President Alexander Lukashenko.

  • CRUELLA Is a Fun, Surprisingly Sinister Reimagining

    Emma Stone and Emma Thompson lead Cruella, a brash and audacious film, even when it can’t keep up with its own ambitions. The post CRUELLA Is a Fun, Surprisingly Sinister Reimagining appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 2021 NHL playoffs: Islanders coach explains 'big challenge' vs. Bruins

    Islanders coach Barry Trotz gives his initial take on facing the Bruins in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs after eliminating the Penguins in Game 6.

  • Mali's president and premier resign following military takeover

    BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali's interim president and prime minister resigned on Wednesday, two days after they were arrested by the military, an aide to the vice president said, deepening a political crisis and potentially setting up a standoff with international powers. President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday after a Cabinet reshuffle in which two officers lost their posts. The intervention led by Vice President Assimi Goita has jeopardised Mali's transition back to democracy after a coup in August overthrew former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

  • A botched ransom attempt? Ambassador's death in Congo may not be what it seemed

    At around 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 22, seven men, some armed, stepped onto a road in eastern Congo and forced two cars belonging to the United Nations World Food Programme to stop. The attackers left the road with their captives and walked up the open hillside straight towards the rangers, well known as the country's best-trained fighters. When the group was around 100 metres away, the rangers fired warning shots, sparking a three-minute skirmish.

  • Motor racing-Bottas's wheel is finally freed

    Mercedes have finally stopped the clock on Valtteri Bottas's Monaco Grand Prix tyre change after removing a stuck wheel from his car two days after it forced his retirement. The Formula One champions posted a video on Thursday of a crouching mechanic freeing up the front right wheel with special equipment at the factory on Tuesday morning. "The margin for error is very small and if just the slightest problem happens, it slows the stop down or potentially, in an absolute disastrous case, this happens," head of strategy James Vowles said in a debrief.

  • Lost’s Daniel Dae Kim on Blast Beat and subverting Hollywood’s AAPI stereotypes

    Daniel Dae Kim is a versatile performer, as evinced by the stellar and wide-ranging credits to his name in his almost three decades in Hollywood. In the last few months alone, the actor has starred in Netflix’s space drama Stowaway and the Disney+ animated film Raya And The Last Dragon, and appeared in a recurring role on NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam. Ten years after his standout performance in Damon Lindelof’s Lost, Kim has carved out his space in Hollywood. He tells The A.V. Club that it’s been a busy year so far, but he’s grateful to have an eclectic variety of projects, especially Blast Beat, which he stars in and produces.

  • Bold Predictions for 2021 NFL Season: Burrow leads Bengals to the Playoffs

    If the Bengals can outpace the Pittsburgh Steelers, then a wildcard birth is most certainly on the table for Burrow and his squad.

  • A Manhattan art installation is banning people from visiting alone after 3 people died by suicide

    The Vessel Hudson Yards will also be "installing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline signage and messaging" and increasing security.

  • Gold at BOE Commands High Premium, Signaling Central Bank Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying.The gold in the Bank of England’s London reserves -- one of the largest stashes of bullion in the world --- is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of gold held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.But in the past week, gold sold from the BOE has traded for as much as 50 cents above benchmark London prices, according to bullion traders. These premiums are at least in part being driven by buying from the Bank for International Settlements, which regularly trades gold on behalf of the world’s central banks, a person with direct knowledge said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.The BIS bought as much as 1 million ounces of BOE metal from various commercial banks at a premium of 30 to 40 cents recently, one person said. The premium for gold at the BOE rose to as much as 50 cents an ounce late last week before tapering off to about 20 to 40 cents, according to bullion traders. That compares with a range of zero to 20 cents during normal circumstances, the traders said.The BIS didn’t immediately return an email and voicemail seeking comment.The buying may be a sign that one or several central banks are increasing their gold reserves, bullion traders said.Gold RallyCentral banks helped underpin gains in gold prices for most of the last decade, but flipped to net sellers in the third quarter of 2020 as some countries cashed in on surging prices. Renewed buying could help sustain a rally in gold, which on Tuesday recovered all its losses so far this year. The metal is on the way to its biggest monthly gain since July as investors fret about inflation and Federal Reserve officials signal steady monetary policy for now.Since prices dropped early this year, at least some central banks have returned as buyers. In the past, sovereign lenders have bought gold to diversify their portfolios away from the U.S. dollar to safeguard their finances amid concerns over the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy, massive U.S. government spending and inflationary pressures.Last month, the Bank of Thailand raised its gold holdings to 6.35 million ounces from 4.95 million ounces in March, according to data from the International Monetary Fund website. In March, Hungary tripled its gold reserves in one of the biggest purchases by a central bank in decades. Data from the World Gold Council showed global central banks were net buyers of gold in February, led by India, which bought 11.2 tons.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer offers insight into how he’ll deal with Dana White, UFC

    Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • Fox News liberal analyst Juan Williams is leaving 'The Five'

    The lone liberal on the roundtable program will remain with the network in Washington.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Panthers’ Joel Quenneville defends decision to wait on using Spencer Knight vs. Lightning

    Spencer Knight saved the Florida Panthers’ season with his 36-save gem in Game 5 of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, but Joel Queneville doesn’t regret not turning to the 20-year-old goaltender earlier.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • 14 Democratic state treasurers caution Congress against 'clawing back' stimulus funds for infrastructure

    As the GOP floats the repurposing of unused stimulus money to fund infrastructure, state treasurers oppose it.

  • Grandmother of 4-year-old girl found buried is now charged with concealing her death

    Police found the remains of Miegellic ‘Jelli’ Young in a north Charlotte backyard last week.