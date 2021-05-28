Jailed Journalist in Russia Says He Falsely Confessed After Electric Shock Torture

Julia Davis
·8 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo via Youtube
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo via Youtube

Crimean journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko is languishing in a Russian prison after saying he was subjected to a series of grueling torture sessions.

His crime? Working as a freelance contributor to the U.S.-sponsored Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL)—one of the news media organizations that has long been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side.

RFE/RL, an editorially independent media company funded by a grant from the U.S. Congress, is the largest target on the Kremlin’s list of inconvenient sources of information. It provides independent coverage that drastically differs from that of state-controlled media, including covering anti-government protests, and has the biggest audience of any international media outlet operating in Russia.

RFE/RL’s popularity and journalistic independence does not sit well with the Kremlin or the slew of its dedicated propagandists. Russian state media constantly represents the organization as a nefarious tool of U.S. intelligence agencies.

Russian TV Circus: Biden Desperately ‘Begged’ for Putin Talks

The case of Vladyslav Yesypenko, who worked for the Ukrainian service of RFE/RL, falls squarely into the Kremlin’s agenda of eliminating independent media coverage that is not controlled by the Russian regime. In March, he was apprehended by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) after covering an event honoring Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in the city of Simferopol on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014. Yesypenko did not resist arrest, but was nonetheless thrown on the ground, face down, while his vehicle was searched.

His wife, Ekaterina Yesypenko, believes that this was done in order to plant a grenade that was allegedly “found” in her husband’s vehicle. In a gut-wrenching video, she proclaimed her husband’s innocence and demanded his immediate release.

During Yesypenko’s first closed-door court appearance, the journalist declared that he was beaten and tortured with electric shocks in order to procure a false confession, which he promptly refuted and requested to withdraw during the same hearing. Yesypenko reported that his jailers threatened to kill him and make his death appear as a suicide, unless he agreed to confess to the crimes he says he did not commit.

After two days of torture, Yesypenko says was forced to say that he spied on behalf of Ukraine. Before he was allowed to see an attorney, Russian state TV journalists arrived to videotape the confession. Yesypenko was given a written text to read aloud and forced to answer questions in the way his jailers demanded.

In addition to claims of “spying,” Yesypenko faces charges of illegally manufacturing firearms because of the grenade that he claims suddenly appeared in his car at the time of his apprehension. The reporter denies making or possessing such a device, and a fingerprint analysis failed to locate Yesypenko’s fingerprints on the weapon. If convicted on firearms charges, Yesypenko could remain in a Russian prison for up to six years; if convicted of espionage, he could face up to 20.

The targeting of Yesypenko is only one of many ways the Kremlin is attempting to force RFE/RL out of Russia. The organization’s bank accounts have been frozen, and it faces oppressive fines by Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor in excess of $2.4 million, as a consequence of being labeled a “foreign agent” and refusing to comply with requirements for labeling its news content.

Since October 2020, Roskomnadzor has ordered broadcasters designated as foreign agents to add a lengthy statement to news reports, social media posts, and audiovisual materials specifying that the content was created by an outlet “performing the functions of a foreign agent.” As an editorially independent organization, RFE/RL refused to publicly label itself as an agent of the U.S. government.

To date, appeals of exorbitant fines filed by RFE/RL have been summarily rejected by Russian courts. This month, Russian court bailiffs arrived at RFE/RL’s Moscow bureau to notify the organization about the commencement of enforcement proceedings against the company for its rapidly multiplying fines. If the fines continue being imposed at the present rate, they will likely reach approximately $33 million by the end of 2021. And if they’re not paid, Russian authorities have the power to place RFE/RL into insolvency and to block access to the news organization’s media sites. The general director of RFE/RL’s Moscow bureau, Andrei Shary, could face a prison sentence of up to two years and personal bankruptcy.

Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land Grab

Yesypenko’s arrest brought sheer terror and heartbreak to his family, which is haunted by a history of political repressions. Yesypenko’s sister, Larisa Krupina—a journalist herself—told The Daily Beast that her great-grandfather was sent into exile to the Urals, along with his wife and children. After years of forced hard labor, Yesypenko’s great-grandparents died in exile. Their grandfather was accused of being “an enemy of the people” and shot for allegedly making anti-Soviet statements. Larisa recalled her brother’s 45th birthday, when Vladyslav told her, “All of our lives are still ahead of us, but our grandfather was shot when he was only 42! Those were such terrible times.”

But terrible times are back with vengeance, as Putin’s Russia is returning to the ways of the past. “We could not even imagine that those terrible Stalin times would return, that totalitarianism, the dark legacy of the Soviet Union, is still alive,” Larisa told The Daily Beast. “Taking our great-grandfather and grandfather was not enough. Now they want to take Vlad. And the methods are painfully similar. Ridiculous accusations, lack of access to independent defense lawyers, inhumane torture. Back to 1937, as though the last 84 years never happened.”

The Russian government’s unprecedented actions will have a profound chilling effect on what little is left of the independent media in the Russian Federation. “This is the culmination of years of efforts by the Kremlin to limit our access to the Russian audience. They now apparently view us and other independent media outlets as so threatening that we should not even be allowed to maintain a physical presence in Moscow,” RFE/RL President Jamie Fly told The Daily Beast.

To incapacitate RFE/RL and deter Russian citizens from working for the media outlet, the organization’s local freelancers have been designated as individual “foreign agents,” forcing them to identify themselves as such in all electronic communications, and to file extensive financial declarations with the authorities.

In the Wednesday’s broadcast of his nightly show, state TV host Vladimir Soloviev demanded that all RFE/RL freelancers be publicly named and labeled as individuals receiving funds from foreign governments. To make matters worse, Russian authorities are instigating bogus criminal prosecutions against RFE/RL reporters—aiming to destroy not only their livelihoods and reputations, but their lives and liberty.

Putin Invites Belarus Plane Hijacker for Tea

In public statements, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, described RFE/RL as “mouthpieces for U.S. government propaganda.” On state TV news talk show 60 Minutes last Wednesday, Nikolai Starikov, chairman of the ultra-conservative Great Fatherland Party, baselessly claimed that RFE/RL is directly affiliated with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The host of 60 Minutes, Evgeny Popov, chimed in and slammed RFE/RL as “the garbage dumpster of the State Department”—an expression he frequently uses on air and in his social media posts.

Still, the media outlet remains undeterred in its commitment to reporting in Russia.

“RFE/RL’s journalism and content production in Russia are the products of an expansive network of brave contributors,” Fly said. “We have worked with freelance journalists in Russia for decades, and we will do all that we can to ensure the safety and security of those who work with us—no matter what the Kremlin does to undermine the rights of these Russians to provide a public service to their fellow citizens.”

Domestic and international support is what gives strength and hope to Yesypenko and his family. His wife, Ekaterina, told The Daily Beast that moments of dark desperation are overcome by messages of support that are pouring in day and night, for which the family is eternally grateful. The journalist’s mistreatment has received worldwide condemnation, including from the U.S. State Department, the European and International Federations Of Journalists, and Reporters Without Borders, among others.

Despite what he has gone through, the journalist is still trying to cheer his family up in a series of letters—even promising his young daughter he would eventually write her a story about prison to explain everything that had happened. “I can only imagine the characters in it,” Vladyslav’s wife said, as she marveled at her husband’s strength and sense of humor.

“Our 6-year-old daughter aged a lot over the last two months,” Ekaterina shared. When the child saw the video of her father’s arrest, she refused to be led away from the television set. “I want to see the rest of it,” she demanded, “I want to see daddy get up and fight back.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa starts jabs for elderly as virus surge looms

    Spry and gray-haired, many dressed in their Sunday best or colorful African prints — and all sporting masks — dozens of South Africans aged 60 and over gathered at a government health clinic outside Johannesburg to get their COVID-19 shots. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 3.33 per 100,000 people on May 12 to 3.97 per 100,000 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

  • German chosen to lead powerful international body in Bosnia

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A German diplomat was chosen Thursday to head a powerful international body in Bosnia that oversees implementation of a 1995 peace agreement that ended a devastating war in the Balkan country. The Office of the High Representative said in a statement that its new leader is Christian Schmidt, a former German lawmaker. Both Moscow and Serbs in Bosnia in the past have demanded that the Office of the High Representative, or OHR, be abolished and its wide-reaching authority in Bosnia ended.

  • Achieved? Google executives' appraisals sought in U.S. antitrust case

    Lawyers for the Justice Department and Alphabet's Google tangled on Thursday over whether the company should hand over performance reviews of executives whom the government is considering calling as witnesses. In a pre-trial hearing, Kenneth Dintzer, speaking for the Justice Department, gave the example of an executive who might say in a self-assessment that Google has hit 85% market share in a certain area and his or her goal is to increase it. Dintzer stressed that the government did not want sensitive health or other personal information.

  • Norway concerned NATO chief taking on too much with reform plan -report

    Norway objects to some of NATO's proposed reforms including steps to help stem climate change, fearing the Western alliance could take on too many extra responsibilities, Prime Minister Erna Solberg was quoted as saying on Friday. At a June 14 summit, NATO members including Norway will discuss Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's plan to revitalise the alliance, known as NATO 2030, addressing Russia, terrorism, cyber attacks, technology, climate change and the rise of China.

  • Adam Toledo would be 14 today. In his honor, his family is creating a sanctuary for at-risk youth in the Midwest

    The family of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer, is creating a sanctuary for at-risk youth in his honor.

  • Profit put before safety in Italy cable car disaster, prosecutors say

    Three men arrested over a cable car crash that killed 14 people in northern Italy knew there were technical problems with the cabins, but kept them running for financial reasons, prosecutors said in a legal filing. The cable way connecting the northern town of Stresa, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, to the nearby Mottarone mountain plunged to the ground on Sunday after the lead cable snapped, killing all aboard apart from a five-year-old Israeli boy. The owner of the cable-car company and two employees were aware the system was not working properly and deliberately placed fork-shaped clamps on the emergency brakes to prevent them from constantly kicking in, prosecutors said.

  • UAE and Israel press ahead with ties after Gaza cease-fire

    Israel's top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates attended a ceremony in Dubai on the grounds of the Arabian Peninsula's first permanent exhibition to commemorate the Holocaust. The receptions on Wednesday were the clearest indication since a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip came into effect last week that the devastating 11-day war between Hamas and Israel and the violence that gripped Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque in the days preceding it have had no visible impact on the UAE's commitment to establishing deep ties with the state of Israel.

  • The Latest: Delegates approve 16% increase to WHO budget

    Member countries of the World Health Organization have approved an “ambitious increase” in the budget for the U.N. health agency at a meeting, with some noting that WHO’s chronic underfunding cripples its ability to protect global health. Delegates at the World Health Assembly on Thursday approved a 16% increase to WHO’s proposed budget for the next two years, setting it at about $6.1 billion. Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, said there is currently a 70% funding gap, which has “left the organization in real and imminent danger of being unable to sustain core functions for urgent priorities.”

  • Wild bird becomes obsessed with New Hampshire man, bewildering his wife and kids

    “Not a day goes by that he doesn’t let us know he’s part of our family.”

  • J.J. Abrams Reflects on Elle Fanning's Star-Making Super 8 Performance: She Was 'Truly Remarkable'

    The director looks back at the making of his 2011 monster thriller on its 10th anniversary

  • Electric vehicle SPACs lose their luster

    Investors have been falling out of love with electric vehicle startups — particularly the ones that have merged with SPACs.Why it matters: EV companies were a hot target for SPACs last year as investors saw long-term growth opportunities in the global transition to clean energy. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut the mood has changed as incumbent automakers, Ford and GM, have stepped up their plans to become more competitive in the EV market.Growing regulatory scrutiny over SPACs and broader market sentiment shifts are also casting shadows over the sector. Driving the news: Shares of pre-revenue EV company Lordstown Motors plunged 15% after the Monday announcement that the company needs to raise additional capital — though the stock has recovered throughout the week.On the flip side, shares of Ford have gained 13% since Wednesday, when the company said it expects EVs to make up 40% of its worldwide sales by 2030.Ford's message, in a nutshell: We have the scale, plus manufacturing and engineering know-how, that the startups lack.The SPAC factor: Entrepreneurs eager to capitalize on the clean energy revolution opted to fast-track pre-revenue EV companies to the public markets through SPAC deals.Congress and the SEC are now investigating rules around speculative projections and erroneous accounting practices in SPACs.In EV-land, the SEC is specifically probing Canoo and Lordstown.By the numbers: Four EV makers that completed a SPAC merger last year — Fisker, Canoo, Lordstown and Nikola — are trading between 72% and 90% lower than their highs. Shares of 19 EV and EV-adjacent companies that have gone public via SPACs have seen their share prices fall about 50% from their highs, according to an Axios analysis of SPAC Research data. Even Tesla is down 16% so far this year. Meanwhile, GM and Ford shares have gained 43% and 61%, respectively.What they’re saying: The initial hype for EV stocks is similar to what happened during the early 2000s tech boom, Bill Selesky of Argus Research tells Axios.Like pre-revenue tech companies then, these new EV makers have warned investors that it could take years to grow — but investors are showing more skepticism, and less patience. Dan Ives at Wedbush notes that SPACs have also added more EV companies to the public markets, creating an "arms-race" feel. "As appetite for risk has declined in this environment, no sector besides tech has been hit as hard as the EV landscape," Ives says.Reality check: The chip shortage and concerns of rising inflation and subsequent rate hikes have pushed many investors to risk-off mode. Our thought bubble: New EV companies are motivated by the idea of being the next Tesla, while investors want to find the next Tesla. But history is littered with examples of car companies that have failed — even Tesla has come close many times.The bottom line: Incumbent carmakers will likely end up winning a large portion of the EV market, while smaller companies get scooped up or fold. Some investors will get burned along the way. But the world will ultimately have a lot of EVs.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • JD Logistics shares gain in Hong Kong stock debut

    JD Logistics CEO Yu Rui said in an interview with reporters Friday that the funds raised from its IPO will go to expanding its logistics network, including in smaller cities in China, and worldwide. “We will focus on the supply chains and improve our services,” Yu said.

  • Saudis: Coalition kit on Yemen island where base being built

    A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Thursday acknowledged having equipment on an island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait where a mysterious air base is now under construction. The statement said the equipment, which it did not identify, helps the coalition back Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who now hold the country's capital, Sanaa. The statement called any claim of Emirati troops on Mayun “baseless and unfounded.”

  • The 7 Best Bathing Suits For Long Torsos

    And yes, that includes some incredibly cute one-pieces.

  • Married Military Couple Shot To Death In Front Of Their Home In Suburban Virginia

    Investigators in northern Virginia are hunting for an assailant in a brutal double murder after a married couple was “viciously shot and killed up close at point-blank range” in their front yard on Wednesday morning. Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, were found gunned down in their front yard in Springfield, Fairfax County police said. First responders who arrived after a 9:20 a.m. emergency call attempted to give first aid to the couple, but both were pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Two other people were found unharmed inside the home in the quiet suburb, authorities said. “They did nothing wrong. They were gunned down. They were outside,” Maj. Ed O'Carroll, bureau chief of Major Crimes Cyber and Forensics for Fairfax County police, said at the press conference as he made a plea for community help in finding the gunman’s vehicle. A 2018 light-colored Nissan Altima with Maryland plates 1EF1479 was seen fleeing the scene, he told reporters. On Monday, a robbery was reported at the McDaniel residence, and authorities have said that they believe there is a “direct correlation” between a dispute related to that incident and the homicides, though they told reporters that the investigation is ongoing and the motive is still unclear. "The shooter or shooters, we strongly believe, are known to a relative of our two victims," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said. "I can tell you this, this was not a random act of violence, not at all." Edward McDaniel was a doctor at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, his mother told the Washington Post, and Brenda McDaniel was a retired military nurse. The couple has a 19-year-old son, who was home at the time of the shootings, and Brenda has an older son from a previous relationship. "He was one of the kindest and most generous human beings alive,” Felice McDaniel said of her son, Edward. Police have asked that anyone with information come forward to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for the apprehension of the suspect in the killings.

  • Syria opposition leader says Assad election to worsen country's plight

    A "sham" election designed to prolong President Bashar al-Assad's grip on Syria shows that only international pressure for a U.N.-backed peace plan can pave the way for democratic rule, a Damascus-based secular opposition leader said. Lawyer Hassan Abdul Azim of the National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change added that Wednesday's vote would only worsen the plight of a country afflicted by hunger, poverty and an "authoritarian regime". "This insistence on clinging to power does not bring stability," Abdul Azim told Reuters in a phone interview, referring to acute fuel and food shortages and sky-rocketing inflation that has pushed most Syrians deeper into poverty.

  • Black Lives Matter co-founder resigns from movement amid ‘misused’ donations controversy

    She had received criticism from conservatives as well as fellow black activists, who are now asking for an investigation

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’