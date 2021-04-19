Jailed Navalny to be moved to a hospital in another prison

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Russian state penitentiary service says a decision has been made to transfer imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, to a hospital. The announcement comes two days after Navalny’s physician said his health was deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death. The state prison service, FSIN, said in a statement Monday, April 19, 2021, Navalny would be transferred to a hospital for convicts located in another penal colony in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometeres east of Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
DARIA LITVINOVA
·2 min read
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian state penitentiary service said Monday a decision has been made to transfer imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, to a hospital.

The announcement comes two days after Navalny’s physician said his health was deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.

The state prison service, FSIN, said in a statement that Navalny would be transferred to a hospital for convicts located in another penal colony in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Moscow. According to the statement, Navalny’s condition is deemed “satisfactory” and he has agreed to take vitamin therapy.

Navalny’s physician, Dr. Yaroslav Ashikhmin, said Saturday that test results he received from Navalny’s family show him with sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys. “Our patient could die at any moment,” he said in a Facebook post.

Navalny went on hunger strike to protest the refusal to let his doctors visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs. Russia’s state penitentiary service has said that Navalny was receiving all the medical help he needs.

In response to the alarming news about Navalny’s health this weekend, his allies have called for a nationwide rally on Wednesday, the same day that President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver his annual state of the nation address.

Navalny, Putin's fiercest opponent, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin — accusations Russian officials have rejected. Navalny’s arrest triggered a massive wave of protests all across Russia, the biggest show of defiance in recent years.

Soon after the arrest, a court ordered Navalny to serve 2 1/2 years in prison on a 2014 embezzlement conviction he said was fabricated and the European Court of Human Rights deemed to be “arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable.” Last month, the politician was transferred to a penal colony east of Moscow, notorious for its harsh conditions.

Navalny has complained about being sleep-deprived due to guards conducting hourly checks on him at night, and said he has developed severe back pain and numbness in his legs within weeks of being transferred to the colony. His demands for a visit from an independent “civilian” physician were rebuffed by prison officials, and he went on hunger strike on March 31.

In a message from prison on Friday, Navalny said prison officials threatened to force-feed him “imminently,” using “straitjacket and other pleasures.”

  • Allies urgently call for protests next week amid reports of imprisoned Navalny's deteriorating health

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny could die "in a matter of days," his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Facebook on Saturday, NPR reports. Navalny, who nearly died after a poisoning he has blamed on Russian President Vladimir Putin last August, is currently being held in a notorious penal colony outside of Moscow, where he is three weeks into a hunger strike. His physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin said test results Navalny's family shared with him showed he was at increased risk of cardiac arrest because of elevated potassium levels, and that his kidneys were deteriorating. "Our patient could die at any moment," Ashikhmin said in a translated Facebook post, per NPR. The Kremlin has prevented Navalny's personal doctors from seeing him and insists he's receiving adequate care. Andrei Kelin, Russia's ambassador to the United Kingdom, told BBC on Sunday that Navalny "will not be allowed to die in prison" and suggested the Kremlin critic was merely trying to "attract attention." Meanwhile, on Sunday, Navalny's allies put out an urgent call for his supporters to take to the streets en masse across Russia on Wednesday. Before the reports of Navalny's worsening condition, his team was determined to wait until 500,000 people had signed up to join the demonstration before announcing a date, but they've decided they can no longer wait for what they're calling "the final battle between good and neutrality." A "massive police crackdown" is expected in response, CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports. Read more at NPR. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingTrump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Kremlin Foe Navalny Moving to Jail Hospital Amid Fears for Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian authorities decided to move opposition leader Alexey Navalny to a prison hospital after allies warned his health was failing amid a hunger strike and the U.S. threatened the Kremlin with unspecified “consequences” if he dies.Navalny is in “satisfactory condition,” the local branch of the Federal Penitentiary Service said in a website statement Monday. He agreed to “vitamin therapy” and is getting daily examinations from a doctor, it said.The transfer means Navalny’s condition has “worsened so much that even the torture chamber admits it,” Ivan Zhdanov, head of the activist’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, wrote in Twitter.The 44-year-old’s condition has become the latest flashpoint in the growing tensions between Russia and the West. The U.S. and Europe are pressing President Vladimir Putin to ensure proper medical care for Navalny, who began a hunger strike in prison March 31 to demand access to his personal doctors for acute back and leg pains. The opposition leader’s supporters on Sunday called for protests across Russia on April 21, the day Putin is due to give his annual state-of-the-nation address, after warning that the Kremlin’s most outspoken critic may be only days from death.Amid fears of more potential sanctions, the ruble traded 0.4% weaker against the dollar as of 12:13pm in Moscow, the worst performer in emerging markets after the Indian rupee.“We are looking at a variety of different costs that we would impose, and I’m not going to telegraph that publicly at this point,” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “But we have communicated that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies.”Russia hit back defiantly after the comments.“It’s obvious that Russia’s development as a strong, sovereign state is of no interest” to the West, Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Telegram Monday. Russia should brace for measures aimed at its vital energy sector and industry, he said.The Penitentiary Service said a commission of doctors had made the decision to transfer Navalny to the hospital at the high-security IK-3 prison in the city of Vladimir, about 190 kilometers (118 miles) from Moscow, “which specializes in dynamic observation of such patients.” It didn’t specify whether the move had already taken place.Navalny has been imprisoned since March 11 at another camp in the area for breaking parole rules while recuperating in Germany from a near-fatal poisoning in Siberia that he and Western governments blame on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny any involvement.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for the prisoner’s “immediate and unconditional release.” Navalny’s fate is in Putin’s hands, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday, while German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the daily Bild that Berlin “urgently” demands he receive adequate medical care.Anastasia Vasilieva, who heads the Alliance of Doctors union that is backed by Navalny, posted a copy of his blood-test results showing what she said were “critical” levels of potassium. “This signifies kidney failure, which can lead at any time to a severe disruption to his heartbeat” including the possibility of heart failure, she said on Twitter. She wrote Monday that the IK-3 prison hospital to which he’s being moved isn’t qualified to treat him.In a post on his Instagram account Friday, Navalny’s allies reported that a prison official had warned him that a blood test indicated a “serious deterioration” in his health and that he would be force-fed if he didn’t end the protest.U.S. SanctionsPresident Joe Biden on Thursday ordered a raft of new sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on buying new sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.Yet the moves were calibrated to punish the Kremlin for past behavior while keeping relations from deteriorating further, especially as tensions grow over a Russian military build-up near Ukraine. Biden has offered to meet Putin later this year, an invitation Russia said it responded to “positively.”Asked about Navalny’s condition on Saturday, Biden told reporters “It’s totally, totally unfair.”Biden pressed Putin in a phone call on Tuesday about the poisoning of the opposition leader, which U.S. intelligence has publicly blamed on Russia’s Federal Security Service. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron also quizzed Putin about Navalny in a March 30 phone call.Macron called for “clear red lines” in dealing with Russia in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation broadcast on Sunday. “It’s a failure of our collective credibility vis-à-vis Russia,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alexei Navalny moved to hospital as concerns grown over jailed Putin critic’s health

    Mr Navalny is almost three weeks into a hunger strike

  • Russian Dissident Alexei Navalny Could Be Days From Death In Prison

    “Alexei is dying... it's a question of days,” said a representative.

  • Alexei Navalny's death "a matter of days," spokesperson says

    Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces possible kidney failure as he continues his multi-week hunger strike, a medical trade union told Reuters on Saturday.What they're saying: "His condition is indeed critical ... His potassium is high and he has other high readings which indicate that his kidneys may soon fail. This would lead to severe pathology and cardiac arrest may occur," Alexandra Zakharova, a representative for the Doctors Alliance trade union, told Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZakharova said the union — which the Russian government also considers an opposition group — looked at tests obtained through Navalny's lawyers, adding that Navalny has not been examined by the union.The latest: "People usually avoid the word 'dying'. But now Alexey is dying. In his condition, it is a matter of days," tweeted the opposition leader's press secretary Kira Yarmysh on Saturday. "Allow a doctor to see my dad," Navalny's daughter, 20-year-old Stanford University student Darya Navalnaya, wrote on Twitter.Navalny's team on Sunday urged people to take to the streets on Wednesday, per the Washington Post, saying he is being killed "in front of us all.”What's happening: Navalny announced he was going on hunger strike in late March. He said Friday that prison authorities "threatened to put him in a straitjacket to force-feed him unless he abandons his hunger strike because of his seriously deteriorating health," Reuters writes.Prison authorities said they offered Navalny treatment, but he refused, arguing he should be seen by a doctor of his choice. That request was denied.Catch up quick: Navalny was sentenced to more than two years in prison this February for violating his parole while recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Germany.Editor's note: This post was updated with new statement's from Navalny's daughter and his press secretary.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

