Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny in "strong" pain, lawyer says

CBSNews
·1 min read
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny is in great pain, his lawyer said Thursday after visiting him in prison, adding that allies were afraid for his life.

"He is suffering from strong back pain and pain in his right leg," lawyer Olga Mikhailova said in remarks on Dozhd television. "Everyone is afraid for his life and health."

Earlier this month, Navalny was transferred to a prison facility about 90 miles outside of Moscow and placed into an isolation cell, his lawyer Vadim Kobzev told CBS News.

Protesters hold a banner reading
Navalny was arrested on January 17 immediately upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. His arrest prompted weeks of mass protests, with thousands rallying on the streets of Russian cities, including the capital, where large crowds gathered at outside the detention facility where he had been held until last week.

Thousands of people were detained amid fierce clashes with riot police.

Navalny was sentenced to two and a half years in prison last month for violating the terms of a previous suspended sentence. He has always dismissed all the charges against him as politically motivated.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced it was imposing sanctions on seven senior Russian government officials in response to Navalny's poisoning and detention.

Alexandra Odynova contributed to this report.

Senate confirms Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health in historic first

Doctor on new AstraZeneca vaccine data, media coverage of pandemic

Biden gears up for his first official White House press conference

  • Allies of Kremlin critic Navalny raise alarm over his health after lawyers denied prison access

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday they were concerned by a deterioration in his health and his lawyers said they had not been allowed to visit him in the prison camp holding him. Navalny began experiencing serious back pain last week, felt a numbness in his leg and was unable to stand on it, according to close ally Leonid Volkov, who said that Navalny had only been given two pills of Ibuprofen in response. Volkov said that Navalny's lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev had tried to visit him for a meeting scheduled at 1000 GMT on Wednesday, but had not been allowed in all day.

  • Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny want proof he is healthy

    Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Thursday they wanted proof that he was healthy after his lawyers were denied access to him and the Russian prison service issued a sparse statement saying his health was satisfactory. His supporters said a day earlier they were concerned by a deterioration in his health and his lawyers said they had not been allowed to visit him in prison. Leonid Volkov, a close Navalny ally, has said that Navalny began to experience serious back pain last week, had felt a numbness in his leg and been unable to stand on it.

