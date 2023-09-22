Jailed man charged with murder after victim dies days after central Lubbock shooting

A 58-year-old man who was already in jail on unrelated charges now faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in central Lubbock.

James Young is charged with murder in connection to the Sept. 9 shooting that left 42-year-old Jesus Antonio Lopez Jr. dead, Lubbock police announced Thursday evening.Lubbock police were called to an apartment complex at 4:32 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 1800 block of 14th Street. Upon arrival, officers located Lopez Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.Lopez Jr. died from his injuries about 4:45 p.m. Monday. The investigation, which was being led by the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit was then transferred to the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.The murder warrant was issued on Thursday and was served on Young around 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center where he was held on unrelated charges. Young is being held on a $500,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man charged with murder after victim dies days after Lubbock shooting