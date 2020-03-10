Jailed over $100 bill, Charlotte doctor says she was targeted because she’s black

Cordula Lutz and her mother had this tradition: Every time the Charlotte physician visited her childhood home in Maryland, her mom would give her one or more $100 bills.

During Lutz’s trip home last June, Lutz’s mother handed her two.

One of them sent the doctor to jail.

According to her new federal lawsuit, Lutz says she was whisked away from a 2019 Music Factory concert in handcuffs and charged with passing counterfeit currency.

The family medicine specialist claims that the currency had been examined at the venue and was found to be authentic.

Nonetheless, she spent a night in jail, even though she says she repeatedly told the arresting officers that she was a doctor and that she would gladly make good on her beer tab if somehow her mother’s gift was a fake.

Her civil complaint alleges that she was singled out for malicious prosecution, false imprisonment, as well as an illegal search and seizure due to her race. And she accuses the city of Charlotte, three Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, and the owners and operators of the concert venue of contributing to her ordeal. She is asking for a jury trial.

“This is really about accountability,” said Lutz’s attorney, Alesha Brown of Charlotte. “People of color experience these issues every day. Many of them have either brushed it off or were left feeling very frustrated but did not know a way to hold people responsible.

“No one should have to deal with the trauma of these types of allegations and consequences ... It is our hope that others will feel it’s OK to hold individuals accountable, even if it means holding the city of Charlotte accountable or even if it means holding Charlotte-Mecklenburg police accountable.”

Attorneys for the city, the police officers and the two businesses — Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., which manages the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, and DSL Events, which Brown says ran the concessions — did not respond to Observer emails seeking comment.

Lutz, though, told the Observer she still suffers nightmares from her experiences, which ran on for several months of court hearings before the counterfeit charge was finally dropped. The lawsuit claims police lacked probable cause to search and arrest Lutz in the first place.

“The way I was treated was inhumane, and I believe the way I was treated was based on the color of my skin,” she said in an emailed response to a list of Observer questions.

“I have worked very hard for everything I have, and I am not a criminal.”

Am I being ‘Punk’d?’

The $100 bill is one of the world’s most popular currencies.

Today, there are more in circulation than their $1 counterparts, largely because the bigger denomination has become a favorite with criminals, according to the Washington Post.

Illegal enterprises such as drugs, human trafficking and money laundering percolate on cash, and $1 million in so-called “C notes” can be carried — and hidden — in a medium-sized suitcase, the Post says.

The $100 bill is also widely counterfeited, particularly overseas where an estimated 80 percent of the more than $13.4 billion of the bills in circulation now reside.

Lutz, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh Medical School, says she has practiced family medicine in Charlotte since 2009. On her hospital website, her patients rate her 4.7 out of 5. One wrote: “This is one of the best doctors I have ever had in my entire life.”