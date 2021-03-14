Jailed terrorist Koufodinas ends hunger strike after 66 days

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas has ended a 66-day hunger strike that left him dangerously ill.

Koufodinas, 63, who is serving 11 consecutive life sentences plus 25 years for murders he committed as the main hitman of far-left armed group November 17, had begun the hunger strike demanding to be transferred to a prison of his choice.

In a statement released through his lawyer, Ioanna Kourtovik, Koufodinas thanked the “progressive people” who showed solidarity in a “fight against an inhumane power system.”

Several protest marches have taken place to support Koufodinas’ demands and sympathizers have staged a series of arson and vandalism attacks in recent days.

“There are living social forces who resist arbitrariness, violence and authoritarianism. This gives (us) hope,” Koufodinas said.

Koufodinas also attacked the “governing family that has shown how ruthless it is in debasing the laws and the Constitution.”

That is a reference to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the scion of a political family. Koufodinas and another man murdered Mitsotakis’ brother-in-law, Pavlos Bakoyiannis, in September 1989.

U.S. and U.K. military officers were also among his victims before the armed group was dismantled in 2002 and he turned himself in.

Koufodinas had benefited from the previous leftist government’s passage of a law that allowed him to serve his term at a minimum-security “farming” prison. The legislation was repealed by Mitsotakis’ conservative government.

Koufodinas’ demand for a transfer was rejected by the government and the courts. His hunger strike led to kidney failure and doctors had described him as dangerously weakened.

