Jailed for waving flowers in the street or holding tea parties: Life in the newly totalitarian state of Belarus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nataliya Vasilyeva
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Belarus is rapidly descending into a state of lawlessness, eight months after a popular uprising almost toppled the country&#39;s leader of 26 years - Maxim S./The Telegraph
Belarus is rapidly descending into a state of lawlessness, eight months after a popular uprising almost toppled the country's leader of 26 years - Maxim S./The Telegraph

Lilia Suboch startles every time her doorbell rings. Her mother, sister, and brother have all been jailed for minor infractions, and her home of the outskirts of Minsk was raided two days earlier, leaving her terrified she will be next.

Eight months after a popular uprising nearly toppled Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president of 26 years, authorities are rounding up hundreds of people and slapping them with short prison sentences for the most minor infractions, sowing fear in a country in the centre of Europe that is quickly turning into a totalitarian state.

Mrs Suboch’s relatives are all being kept at the same infamous detention centre. Her sister is serving 25 days, her mother five and brother six days in custody.

Lilia Suboch is anxious that she will be arrested&#xa0; - Maxim S./The Telegraph
Lilia Suboch is anxious that she will be arrested - Maxim S./The Telegraph

Protests in Belarus erupted in August when Mr Lukashenko was handed a landslide victory in a rigged election.

Enraged by violent arrests and hundreds of documented cases of torture, Belarusians demonstrated every weekend until the end of the year, demanding Mr Lukashenko step down.

But the Belarusian regime did not crack, and punished the dissent by unleashing what Belarusians call a “steamroller of repressions”.

Over the last few days, a 13-year-old schoolgirl was detained for spraying a protest slogan on the pavement, a mother of five was jailed and charged with extremism for tea parties with her neighbours, and a man whose car was attacked by a dozen riot police during the summer protests was sentenced to four years in prison for fleeing and pushing one of the policemen.

Since last August, investigators have brought charges against at least 2,300 people for their involvement in the protests.

Last month alone, 370 Belarusians were sentenced to administrative arrest, serving combined 6,107 days in custody, according to the rights group Viasna which lists 321 people as prisoners of consciousness.

Mr Lukashenko over the weekend accused US intelligence of plotting to kill him and said that he would announce "one of the biggest decisions" in his lifetime as president in the coming days.

Analysts speculate Mr Lukashenko is about to declare a closer union with Russia or even an invitation for Russian troops as he is expected to meet President Putin for talks on Thursday.

Innocuous gestures such as displaying the white-and-red protest colours have become a jailable offence in Belarus where two prisons including the notorious KGB jail proudly stand in the heart of the capital.

Holding a blank sheet of paper and waving flowers in the street is what earned Mrs Suboch’s 30-year-old sister Yulia four previous stints in jail. Most recently, she was found guilty for protesting illegally, joining several women dressed in white and red and carrying matching umbrellas.

Yulia’s brother and mother were arrested during a police raid last week as well, accused of resisting arrest.

“The discontent is snowballing and the goal of the government is to crush all forms of protest,” Mrs Suboch says. “We live in a time when you can get jailed for your thoughts.”

Pro-democracy activists used to rally in their own neighbourhoods in Minsk, to avoid the police who locked down the entire city centre.

But the bubble was burst when Roman Bondarenko, an activist in the neighbourhood known as Plaza of Change, was picked up by riot police and beaten to death in custody.

Plaza of Change was once a hotbed of activism - Maxim S./The Telegraph
Plaza of Change was once a hotbed of activism - Maxim S./The Telegraph

Now, Plaza of Change and a few other hotbeds of resistance in Minsk are patrolled by men in camouflage. Older Belarusians liken it to the country’s war-time Nazi occupation.

Lena, a 51-year-old accountant and a Plaza of Change resident, has already served three brief sentences for protesting. Her neck is dotted with white spots - traces of injuries from stun grenades that she sustained during the election night crackdown.

The government is poised to harshen the repressions. One draft law would allow police to open fire at unarmed people “at their own discretion” and under another, a Belarusian could be charged with extremism for merely speaking out in favour of the anti-Lukashenko movement.

Belarusian law enforcement in recent months infiltrated neighbourhood group chats, arresting and charging several people with extremism.

Lena&#39;s neck is scarred from a stun grenade that went off during the protests&#xa0; - Maxim S./The Telegraph&#xa0;
Lena's neck is scarred from a stun grenade that went off during the protests - Maxim S./The Telegraph

Lena, who thinks that a fourth arrest would mean she would face criminal charges under the new law, uses smaller chat groups with trusted contacts to coordinate sporadic protests: a walk with the white-red-and-white flag or something as innocent as throwing paper planes from a tower block in the memory of the local killed activist.

She says the protest movement has not been extinguished. “We didn’t go anywhere. We’re still here, and we will not back down.”

The Daily Telegraph had to rely on a network of trusted activists in order to meet Lena and other protesters, many of whom are considering leaving or have already packed their bags and moved elsewhere.

Katya, a successful IT executive who happily posed for a Western news photographer last summer, now has to hide her identity for fear of reprisals.

Katya now has to hide her identity - Maxim S./The Telegraph&#xa0;
Katya now has to hide her identity - Maxim S./The Telegraph

She counts the number of times she sees security forces in her neighbourhood on a given day and worries about displaying white and red candles in her window - something that has landed some of her neighbours in jail.

One family she knows recently had to flee fearing imminent arrest, another friend’s husband spent 15 days in jail, and a colleague is now a suspect in a criminal case.

“You sit and think: people around me are disappearing. What am I doing here?” Katya says.

“I wouldn’t be all that surprised, if next time they started shooting people in the street.”

She says she will leave by the end of the year if Mr Lukashenko is still in power.

The ongoing brain drain and repressions against the country’s creative classes are visible in Oktyabrskaya Street, a former industrial area which has recently been regenerated as a hipster hub.

Mr Halatrian was arrested in August, beaten up and charged with organising riots&#xa0; - Maxim S./The Telegraph
Mr Halatrian was arrested in August, beaten up and charged with organising riots - Maxim S./The Telegraph

Levon Halatrian, who owned a popular bar in the district before joining the opposition campaign last summer, counts himself lucky. The 35-year-old was arrested in August, beaten up and charged with organising riots but he was released six months later. He still has to serve a year of community service away from his family.

Mr Halatrian’s bar was on the premises of Ok16, a modern art gallery run by protest icon Maria Kalesnikava who tore up her passport to avoid forcible expulsion from Belarus last year and is now in jail on charges of conspiracy to seize power. Mr Halatrian says that he sensed fear after he was released.

“I was surprised by seeing so much fear in other people and myself, too: It wasn’t that scary in jail - the worst has already happened to you. Now, your situation can get so much worse because of the steamroller of repressions.”

The vast majority of Belarusian opposition leaders like presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya have been pushed out of the country or jailed like Ms Kalesnikava.

Some of the most popular galleries and bars shut down in Minsk&#39;s hipster hub on Oktyabrskaya street after the post-election violence - Maxim S./The Telegraph
Some of the most popular galleries and bars shut down in Minsk's hipster hub on Oktyabrskaya street after the post-election violence - Maxim S./The Telegraph

Maxim Bogretsov is a rare opposition figure still working in Minsk.

The 48-year-old IT executive who moved back home last summer after living in the U.S. for twenty years, is confident about an inevitable regime change if not in the short term.

“We’re in a stalemate: authorities are facing a giant hole in their budget, a massive brain drain and pretend that everything is okay,” Mr Bogretsov says.

“We have the critical mass of a new generation of people who won’t accept the idea of living in Stalin’s 1930s.”

Recommended Stories

  • Navalny's doctors prevented from seeing him at prison clinic

    Several doctors were prevented Tuesday from seeing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a prison hospital amid his three-week hunger strike, and authorities stepped up actions against his supporters on the eve of protests called by his team. Navalny was transferred Sunday from a penal colony east of Moscow to a hospital unit at a prison in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of the capital after his lawyers and associates said his condition has dramatically worsened. In a post on his Instagram account, Navalny said he underwent a grueling physical search that lasted for several hours before and after his transfer and wryly described his condition.

  • Singapore Food Agency employee and husband charged under OSA over leak of home-based learning details

    A public servant and her husband were charged on Wednesday (21 April) over the leak of a government statement on the implementation of home-based learning before its official release.

  • What we know: Ex-officer Kim Potter released on $100,000 bond, faces second-degree manslaughter charge in Daunte Wright's death

    Kim Potter was a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department before she resigned Tuesday.

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Late night hosts handicap Matthew McConaughey's Texas gubernatorial odds, suggest vaccination messaging

    The COVID-19 vaccine is open to all Americans 16 and older as of Monday, and "the Biden administration is trying to get the word out," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show, skeptically. "Your idea to get kids vaccinated is putting an 80-year-old scientist on TikTok? Good luck with that. You know Biden's old when he's like, 'We need someone young and hip for the Snapchat videos. How about that kid Dr. Fauci?'" NASA successfully flew a helicopter on Mars, Fallon noted. "The flight lasted a total of 30 seconds. The men on the team said it was a complete success, while the women agreed so they wouldn't hurt anyone's feelings." And "a new poll shows Matthew McConaughey is leading Gov. Greg Abbott by 12 points in a hypothetical matchup for governor of Texas," he said. "When asked if he's actually gonna run for office, McConaughey said 'I might, I might, I might.'" The Late Show created a clearly unsolicited campaign commercial for McConaughey. One highlight of Sunday night's star-studded COVID-19 special, featuring Biden and and Barack Obama, was "when Dr. Anthony Fauci was interviewed by actor Matthew McConaughey," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "Wow, the sexiest man alive was interviewed by Matthew McConaughey!" For anyone wondering, he added, "I can say categorically that Matthew McConaughey is not going to run for governor. He's going to drive a Lincoln, talking to himself the entire time." Colbert made extended, elaborate Anglo-Saxon jokes to mock Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) short-lived America First Caucus, including a Beowulf zinger. "President Biden over the weekend attended the confirmation of his grandson," Late Night's Seth Meyer said, "but then Mitch McConnell said it's too close to an election and put all confirmations on hold." Jimmy Kimmel spent most of his monologue in a mutual fascination loop with MyPillow chief Mike Lindell, but he also had some ideas for promoting COVID-19 vaccines to the Republican and white evangelical men opposed to getting inoculated. "I don't think a TV special or putting Dr. Fauci on Snapchat is going to do anything to convince people, these men who don't want to get the shot," he said. "There's a lot of disinformation out there, and I think the CDC should just stop trying to appeal to common sense and embrace the nonsense." Watch Kimmel Live's PSA below. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as plannedAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, ranked

  • The Pentagon says more and more Russian troops are amassing near Ukraine, and it is not convinced this is just a training exercise

    The Pentagon says there are now more Russian troops on the border of Ukraine than there were in 2014.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene is holding another gun giveaway - despite there having been at least 156 mass shootings in the US since the start of the year

    Greene is giving away a Honey Badger AR Pistol, which she claims is the "same type of gun the hate-America gun-grabbers in DC would love to ban."

  • Pelosi responds again to Chauvin verdict, this time saying George Floyd 'did not die in vain'

    After being criticized for her remarks about George Floyd "sacrificing" his life "for justice," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tried again on Twitter. "George Floyd should be alive today," Pelosi tweeted on Tuesday evening. "His family's calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don't suffer the same racism, violence, and pain, and we must enact the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act." Pelosi appeared at a press conference with the Congressional Black Caucus shortly after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man. Floyd's death gained worldwide attention, sparking global protests against police brutality, and during her remarks, Pelosi thanked Floyd "for sacrificing your life for justice." She added that because of him and "millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous for justice." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as plannedAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, ranked

  • Despite growing chorus, DOJ is limited in police probes

    The only way for 13-year-old Adam Toledo to get justice, activists say, is with a federal probe into the Chicago police officer who shot him during a foot chase down a darkened alley. About a dozen people gathered Tuesday at a legal office in the heart of a Latino neighborhood, near Little Village where the boy was shot last month, to ask the Justice Department to get involved. “We cannot leave it up to the police department to investigate itself and expect meaningful reforms,” said attorney and activist Arturo Jáuregui.

  • Neo-Nazi leader arrested in Arizona for aggravated assault

    Burt Colucci, commander of one of the United States' oldest white supremacist groups, was arrested on Monday in a Phoenix suburb for pointing a loaded handgun at a Black man and threatening to kill him and his friends, according to police records. The altercation began outside a hotel in Chandler, Arizona, after Colucci placed trash on the car of the African Americans and used racial slurs against them, according to statements police collected from Colucci, the Black people and an independent witness. Only Colucci was identified in the police report that was made public.

  • Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Objects to Jamie's 'Substantively Improper' $890,000 Attorney Fees

    The document claims that Holland & Knight — Jamie Spears' law firm — did not perform "in good faith [and] for benefit" of Spears and "directly contrary to her wish for privacy"

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington, D.C.'s chief medical examiner on Monday ruled that a Capitol Police officer died of natural causes following multiple strokes after the attack on the Capitol, a finding that will make it harder for prosecutors to charge anyone with his murder. The medical examiner's office said on Monday that 42-year-old officer Brian Sicknick died of multiple strokes the day after he was sprayed with a chemical outside the U.S. Capitol while it was under siege. Sicknick was one of hundreds of Capitol Police officers who battled supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, when they stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from formally certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • As California recall looks likely, hard work begins for GOP

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's critics almost certainly have qualified a recall election for the ballot, a remarkable feat in the heavily Democratic state. The chance to recapture the governorship in the most populous state is an energizing prospect for Republicans who have been locked out of statewide office for more than a decade.

  • Chad leader Deby, key Western ally, killed in battle -army

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) -Chad's president, Idriss Deby, who ruled his country for more than 30 years and was an important Western ally in the fight against Islamist militants in Africa, was killed on Monday in a battle against rebels in the north, authorities said. His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, was named interim president by a transitional council of military officers, army spokesman Azem Bermendoa Agouna said on state television on Tuesday. Deby, 68, took power in a rebellion in 1990 and was one of Africa's longest-ruling leaders, surviving numerous coup attempts and rebellions.

  • Demi Lovato Celebrates 4/20 in L.A. After Controversial Choice to Smoke Weed and Drink ‘in Moderation’

    Demi Lovato has described her sobriety state as being "California sober," meaning she abstains from all drugs except marijuana and alcohol

  • Kate Middleton Taught Prince George & Princess Charlotte a Very Important Lesson During Rare Public Outing

    It’s not every day that we’re blessed with the opportunity to spot a royal in the wild. But much to our delight, it does happen now and again.Take Kate Middleton...

  • Montana man dies following attack by grizzly bear

    Investigators later shot and killed male bear near site of mauling

  • Rights groups raise alarm over prisoners kept in cells 23 hours a day for more than a year due to Covid

    Jails face legal scrutiny for long-term ‘stay-in-place’ rules

  • Russian military build-up near Ukraine numbers more than 100,000 troops, EU says

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the office of the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said after EU foreign ministers were briefed by Ukraine's foreign minister. In a press conference on Monday, Borrell had originally spoken of more than 150,000 troops, and declined to give a source for the figure. Borrell said no new economic sanctions or expulsions of Russian diplomats were planned for the time being, despite saying that the military build-up on Ukraine's borders was the largest ever.

  • The Fire-Gutted USS Bonhomme Richard Is Officially Out of the Navy

    The mighty amphibious assault ship is off to Texas for scrapping.