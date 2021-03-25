Jailed Youngwood man accused in fatal overdose furloughed to attend drug rehab

Rich Cholodofsky, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 25—A Youngwood man awaiting trial on charges he sold drugs used in the fatal overdose of a Greensburg woman in 2019 will be furloughed from Westmoreland County Prison to attend an inpatient drug rehabilitation treatment program.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani on Wednesday granted the request from Matthew Thomas Caughey, 48, just weeks after he rejected a similar request to be placed on house arrest.

Caughey has been held in jail since February 2020, when his bond was revoked.

According to court records, Caughey in December 2019 was released from jail and placed on house arrest. He was re-incarcerated two months later after authorities said he overdosed at his parents home and attempted to pass off clean urine as his own to beat a drug test administered by his pretrial probation officer.

"I am giving you one more chance. If you do anything to violate ... you will stay in jail until your trial," Feliciani said.

Police charged Caughey and another man, Julian Cancro, 38, of Greensburg with one count of drug delivery resulting in death following the fatal overdose of Darice R. Franke, 48 in August 2019.

Police said Franke was found unresponsive on Cancro's bathroom floor with two empty stamp bags of heroin and a hypodermic needle nearby. She died the next day, according to court records. Police contend Caughey and Cancro drove together to Wilkinsburg to buy the drugs used in the fatal overdose.

Assistant District Attorney Mike Pacek said Caughey cooperated with prosecutors in the case against Cancro. Pacek consented to the furlough.

Caughey will remain in jail until his treatment begins. Another hearing will conducted to determined if he is returned to jail or placed on house arrest at the end of the treatment program, the judge said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .

