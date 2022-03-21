Jailer candidate, deputy brought up in Cooper hearing defends self

Mar. 21—GREENUP — Despite being named in federal court testimony as the deputy who was directed to prepare false police reports under disgraced Greenup Sheriff Keith Cooper to account for a missing $17,000 at the department, Jailer candidate Larry Pancake has denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, The Daily Independent obtained an audio recording of the Jan. 21 detention hearing of Cooper shortly after he was picked up in Tennessee on a federal warrant charging him with mail fraud and federal program fraud.

The release of the audio — which came in an unmarked envelope — is instead another example of "slinging mud" as campaign season heats up, according to Pancake, a challenger for sitting Jailer Mike Worthington's spot in the Republican primary.

"This is my first time running for office," Pancake said. "I've done my best for almost 25 years to be a good policeman to people. I've never been written up for anything, I've never been in any trouble my whole life. I've done the right thing and I've been there for the people of this county and this is what I pretty much expected out of running for office."

In the two hour-long audio recording, Pancake is mentioned in only approximately three to five minutes of testimony. The main crux of the hearing was whether or not Cooper could be released on bond — a judge ultimately ruled against it, due to concerns that Cooper may retaliate against witnesses.

Neither Pancake nor any deputy at the Greenup County Sheriff's Office has been charged in the case — nor will they be, since they didn't do anything wrong, Pancake said in a phone interview with The Daily Independent on Friday.

"So the thing with the Cooper thing is we were all employees of him and there was no wrongdoing on anybody's part. I was told this so many times by the FBI, there was nothing I did in the know of doing something wrong," Pancake said. "There's nothing I did wrong, there's nothing anybody here did wrong. I was told this over and over and over."

Sheriff Matt Smith, who was also on the call, said to his understanding the two investigating agencies in the Cooper situation have stressed that no other personnel at the sheriff's department are under investigation.

" I can tell you for sure from the word go, when I dealt with the FBI for the first time, they said that neither me nor any of my people in this office were a target," Smith said. "And the (state) Attorney General's Office that was working the joint investigation and side by side with the investigation said the very same thing."

In testimony by FBI Agent C.J. Friehofer discussing the mail fraud charge, the agent said the state auditor's office had requested an investigation into the department's "special enforcement funds" — monies seized in drug investigations and subsequently used in as buy-money in undercover drug operations.

The amount was approximately $17,000. When questioned about it, Cooper reportedly became "volatile" and told the auditors to "F-off" according to Friehofer. The findings related to the 2014 audit, which was released in October 2016 and would be repeated in the 2015 audit, released in May 2017.

According to Friehofer, sometime in February 2017 Cooper asked Pancake to help him prepare 11 police reports documenting undercover drug buys that added up to the amount in question.

Sitting down with Pancake, Cooper read the names of the subjects of these investigations out of a notebook, the amount of money involved, the amount of drugs involved and the amount paid to the informant used to make the purchase, according to the agent.

Friehofer then went on to say Pancake found the reports odd because they did not list the suspect's date of birth, address or social security number — standard information for all police reports generated in Kentucky.

Pancake said there was nothing amiss with Cooper's request for him to write the reports — he said writing reports on the behalf of superiors at the office was common practice.

"I started here in 2000 and it wasn't uncommon for the boss to come in here and say, 'here, type something up on this.' Because the boss doesn't do paperwork. When somebody brings something in — and (then Chief Deputy) Darrell McCarty would do it the same way. Type something, write a report. When I'm asked to do something by my boss, I do it. I don't even question it. I had no reason to. Only am I feeling bad because I'm being accused of something. This was the first time it ever crossed my mind that I did anything wrong," Pancake said.

The reports were then mailed to state attorney general investigator Jeff Fogg — that mailing is what constitutes Cooper's mail fraud charge.

According to the testimony, McCarty had declined to get involved in writing the reports — Friehofer said he "didn't want his name anywhere near it." In cross-examination, Friehofer briefly touched on McCarty's statements to the FBI, when asked about the now-retired chief deputy's involvement with the reports.

"The only reason his name would come up to that is he was aware of that, he didn't want anything to do with that," Friehofer said. "In matter of fact, he told Deputy Pancake that he should not do that — that he shouldn't have done it; meaning that he shouldn't have created those reports for the sheriff."

Pancake said his old supervisor didn't share his concerns until "a long time later."

"He didn't say it right on the spot, 'Don't do that.' It was a long time later he said, 'I never would've done that,'" Pancake said, "What am I supposed to do? He (Cooper) hands it to me, tells me to type it up and I do that for you (McCarty) all the time. I know 100% in my heart and soul that we didn't do anything wrong."

Pancake, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff's office, said he has never had an infraction or write-up while on the force. Instead, Pancake contends the release of the testimony by an unknown person or persons to The Daily Independent was a politically motivated attack.

"I have not posted on social media any negative thing, I have not said the first negative in public, I have not told people to spread negative rumors. In fact I pray for these guys in the morning, because that's what you're supposed to do," Pancake said. "I know they hate me and only because I want a job. They have nothing to use because I have lived the cleanest life I could live.

"I have a grandbaby and I have one on the way and I don't see myself as doing something wrong," he added. "I hate to have to sit here and defend myself because these people have nothing to use against me and they're creating something just because of a job. They're creating something creating something just because of a job."

