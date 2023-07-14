Jailer charged with passing phone to inmate

Jul. 14—HIGH POINT — A Guilford County Sheriff's Office detention officer at the jail in High Point is out of a job after being charged with giving a cellphone to an inmate.

The sheriff's office announced Friday that jailer Beverly Annette Chavis, 50, was charged with providing a cellphone to 25-year-old inmate Waleed Ahmad Faydi of Greensboro between June 17 and June 20.

After a criminal and internal administrative investigation, Chavis resigned from her job, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said. On Friday, Chavis was charged with providing a cellphone or electronic device to an inmate, which is a felony. Chavis was taken before a magistrate in High Point and released on a written promise to appear in court, the sheriff's office said.

Faydi's extensive criminal record includes being charged with attempted murder in a road rage incident in High Point last year.

In June 2022, Faydi was arrested after a confrontation on Kivett Drive in High Point. A 47-year-old motorist from Greensboro told High Point police that a driver, later identified as Faydi, tried to merge into his lane and nearly struck his car, then followed him until the motorist pulled off the roadway.

Faydi then pulled alongside the motorist's car, pulled out a gun from near the driver's seat and pointed it at him while appearing to pull the trigger. The man told officers that he heard the click of the gun but the weapon didn't fire.

The motorist drove on, but Faydi continued to follow him down Kivett heading into unincorporated Guilford County, finally turning around in an area of construction near Vickrey Chapel Road.

High Point Police Department officers later found Faydi along Granby Avenue in east High Point.

Since 2017, Faydi has been arrested in High Point on numerous drug charges, as well as possession of stolen goods, speeding to elude arrest and hit-and-run property damage, police reports show.