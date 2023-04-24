Jailer says he’s being used as scapegoat over death of inmate allegedly eaten alive by bed bugs

A Fulton County deputy says he’s being used as a scapegoat after he was forced to resign after the family of an inmate says their loved one was eaten alive by bed bugs inside the Fulton County Jail.

Former Chief Jailer Col. John Jackson was one of three deputies being blamed for recent jail deaths and now he says he’s speaking out to help clear his name.

“I was the face of the jail and I stood for something. And if I made a good name, my name means something. My character means something,” Jackson told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln in an exclusive interview Monday.

Jackson is one of three former Fulton County sheriff’s deputies who were forced to resign after Sheriff Patrick Labat said he questioned his executive leadership regarding the death of inmate Lashawn Thompson who died in September 2022.

“I wasn’t happy with the response,” Labat told Channel 2 Action News. “We’re holding people accountable.”

“There are a lot of broken pieces at that jail,” Jackson said.

“When Labat asked you to resign, you had no idea it was in connection to Thompson’s case?” Lincoln asked.

“I did not,” Jackson said. “What the sheriff said to me was he was catching a lot of flack. Sheriff Labat made it very clear that because of deaths - he used deaths with an “s”.

Jackson said it was disheartening to hear the sheriff place blame on him and his two colleagues.

“To say and lay the blame at my feet, along with two other people’s feet and then elevate to other people who’s in the same chain of command and not give us an even playing field or give us the tools we needed to work with. It just raise(s) a concern,” Jackson said.

