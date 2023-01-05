Jailer steals from inmate and ends up booked into his own jail, Florida sheriff says

A Florida jailer was arrested and booked into his own jail after being accused of robbing an inmate, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest was announced Jan. 5 and involved a 37-year-old sheriff’s deputy working at the Walton County Jail in DeFuniak Springs, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The jail is about 80 miles northeast of Pensacola.

Detectives did not reveal what led them to suspect the deputy, who was placed on administrative leave when the investigation began on Dec. 16. He has since been fired, officials said.

“Numerous hours of video were reviewed from the facility, and audits were conducted regarding the inmate’s property. During the investigation, multiple discrepancies were discovered,” the sheriff’s office said.

“After refusing a polygraph, (the deputy) later confessed during an interview to stealing $150 from the victim while he was being booked into jail.”

The former deputy is “charged with petit theft and official misconduct,” officials said. He was hired by the sheriff’s office in August 2021 “and had previously worked for the Department of Corrections for 16 years,” officials said.

The inmate’s identity was not released.

“We must hold ourselves — as public servants — to the highest standard,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in the news release.

“We must act when the oath we swore to uphold is betrayed by one of our own. We owe it to the people we serve and those who perform this job honorable and honestly to be transparent about this incident.”

