Jailer's deputy trial delayed 30 days

Jan. 28—ASHLAND — The trial of a former Boyd County Jailer's deputy accused of beating a man to death in 2018 has been delayed another 30 days due to COVID, the Commonwealth Attorney has confirmed.

Top Boyd County prosecutor Rhonda Copley said the trial of Zach Messer, which was set for Jan. 31, will be moved for 30 days due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Boyd County. Through an agreed ordered with the defense, Copley said the attorneys decided the amount of witnesses and potential jurors that needed to be called could result in a superspreader event.

At the trial of Brad Roberts in October 2021, it took two days for jury selection, with a pool of 85 jurors called to be questioned individually. The entire third floor of the courthouse was cleared out for the jury pool during those two days.

Roberts was tried on one count of first-degree manslaughter and 16 counts of first-degree criminal abuse in connection with the death of 40-year-old Michael L. Moore in November 2018. Moore's death sparked the resignation of Jailer Joe Burchett, who was already in a lame duck phase of his term after being beaten by Bill Hensley at the ballot box.

Roberts was the supervisor on duty while Messer and deputies Jeremy F. Mattox and Colton Griffith are accused of abusing Moore, which authorities said led to his death. Roberts was convicted on a scatter shot of charges and sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.

His trial saw a parade of witnesses, which included a member of the victim's family, multiple jail personnel, Ashland PD Officers, the Coroner's Office, Kentucky State Police and the state medical examiner's office.

Messer's trial is expected to be about as long and as involved as Roberts's — the latter of which stretched nearly two weeks.

