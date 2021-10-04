Jailhouse assault trial for accused Parkland shooter delayed by a day after last-minute plea

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer compromised with a defense effort to significantly delay the opening of the jailhouse assault trial of the Parkland shooter.

The Broward Public Defender’s Office sought the delay over the weekend after their lead attorney on the case, David Wheeler, fell ill. Details about the ailment were not disclosed, but officials said it was not COVID-related and will involve weeks or more for rehabilitation.

Preliminary jury selection, scheduled to begin Monday, will now start on Tuesday. Testimony, originally scheduled for Oct. 11, now will be scheduled for Oct. 18. Scherer’s ruling came after she initially rejected the defense effort to delay the case until Wheeler recovers.

“Mr. Wheeler had an extreme medical issue on Thursday that caused him to be hospitalized through Friday and Saturday,” Public Defender Gordon Weekes told the judge, protesting her decision to move ahead without Wheeler.

The case has been reassigned to Assistant Public Defender Jaclyn Broudy. Scherer asked Weekes to assign another attorney to handle the case with Broudy, who was hired by the office last year.

Eight months after the Parkland massacre, the suspect Nikolas Cruz, the state says, attacked a Broward County Jail detention deputy. The attack was captured on jailhouse surveillance video.

Cruz faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of attempted aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer and other related charges, a possible footnote considering he faces the death penalty for the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting that left 17 dead and another 17 wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Cruz has confessed to the killings and offered to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.

“I am of the position that it is not uncommon for courts to have trials and serious matters where defense counsel becomes gravely ill, and the court takes that into consideration ... The court is placing this office and this defendant in legal jeopardy,” Weekes said.

