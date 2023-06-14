Jailing mothers for abortion is despicable – and reflects a justice system that fails to protect women

Abortion pills

What public interest is there in prosecuting and imprisoning 44-year-old Carla Foster, a mother of three, for procuring pills that meant she miscarried a stillborn baby at 32 weeks? She has nightmares and flashbacks. She is well aware of what she has done. It is an unspeakable tragedy and it happened during lockdown when it was not straightforward to get a doctor’s appointment.

It is clear she was between relationships, that she did not want to be pregnant – and that she was desperate. She needed, and still needs, support and compassion. Instead, she is being punished, and so are her three children, one of whom has special needs. The law was broken and now the law is being used to further break an already broken woman. It is illegal to have an abortion past 24 weeks.

This case has been cynically used to question abortion by those who are already against it in the first place. To them I say: if you are against abortion, don’t have one. This country has, for many years, supported legal abortion. We are not America. One of the tactics the anti-choice lobby uses is a constant attempt to chip away at time limits.

It cannot be said enough that most abortions happen before 12 weeks. Abortion is common. Ask your wife, your sister, your daughter. Late abortions are tiny in number (1 per cent of all terminations happen after 20 weeks, 0.1 per cent after 24). The reasons for these late terminations are heart-breaking: severe foetal abnormality, brutal domestic violence, young girls with eating disorders who did not know they were pregnant. No woman wants to go through this.

That this poor woman did shows how absolutely wretched she must have felt. I feel nauseous reading the sanctimonious moralising of those who appear to know little about premature babies, or prison for that matter. Yes, it is true that tiny babies can survive and be kept alive. Wanted babies, that is, and often they can have severe disabilities. I remember being in a premature baby unit when the mother had simply left the child because she did not want it to be kept going. The mother was an obstetrician.

Carla Foster - BPM Media

The fact that Foster phoned emergency services when in labour means she was no longer trying to hide anything, that everything had gone terribly wrong. Yet I don’t think the issue here is simply about abortion rights. It is about the system. And it is about prison. In an ideal world, women would be able to obtain early abortion but it can take weeks to get one and to get the two doctors’ signatures required. We are still not legally deemed capable of deciding what to do with our own bodies but have to seek permission.

In 2023 Foster was charged under an 1861 Offences Against the Person Act. Her sentence (28 months) was longer than many men receive for seriously violent offences. Rape has been effectively decriminalised but this prosecution goes forward.

Jailing mothers is despicable. Go to a woman’s prison and you will find it full of victims of abuse, addicts and inmates seriously self-harming. Many mothers inside choose not to see their children as it is too painful. How is Foster a danger to the community? The money spent keeping her locked up could surely be better spent. The vile, punitive attitude to her is reflective of a justice system that fails to protect women and prefers to penalise them.

We will march to defend our rights as I have been doing for decades. Sing it loud: “2-4-6-8/ Not the church and not the state/women will decide our fate”. This tremendously sad case is a shocking reminder that the law is not about women’s best interests and we must be ever vigilant.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.