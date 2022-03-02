Jail's ban on reading material legal, filing argues

Mar. 2—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Preventing jail inmates from having any printed reading materials other than a Bible does not violate their civil rights, the attorney for Sheriff Gregory Seabolt argues in a court filing seeking the dismissal of an inmate's lawsuit.

Franklin Kyle Willis filed the lawsuit against Seabolt and Maj. Phillip Cheek in U.S. District Court in Greensboro in September.

The response to the lawsuit, filed Monday, confirms that on May 1 the Randolph County Detention Center's staff confiscated all books, magazines, dictionaries, religious devotionals, booklets and newspapers but left one Bible for each inmate. The reason for it was to eliminate fire hazards and to prevent people outside the jail from using printed reading material to smuggle drugs or other contraband to inmates, the filing says.

The filing cites prior court decisions, including by the U.S. Supreme Court, that upheld similar restrictions in other cases.

"Importantly, and as recently held by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, a prison's restriction on publications available to inmates specifically in response to concerns of fire hazards or contraband, like here, do not violate the First or Fourteenth Amendments," the filing says.

The filing also confirms that the jail provides other reading material on electronic tablets. Willis argued in his lawsuit that the material available on the tablets was severely limited, and the tablets were not always available.

"There was ... an adequate alternative available to Willis — the tablet," the response filing says. "He admits that this option was available to him twice per day for two several-hour blocks of time. He simply takes issue with the 'selection' licensed to the Jail."

The response also argues that Willis is not legally allowed to sue over his complaints about how the jail is run because he had filed a grievance at the jail, it was rejected, and he did not file an appeal, as the jail's grievance process allows. Federal law prevents an inmate from filing a lawsuit "until such administrative remedies as are available are exhausted," the filing says.

Willis' lawsuit was the first of two alleging that the jails' confiscation of reading materials violated inmates' civil rights. Austin Joshua Nance filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Jan. 10.