Jails packed over Memorial Day weekend

May 31—Nearly all area jails saw an uptick over Memorial Day weekend, ranging from accused court-date skippers to suspected drug pushers to state and federal inmates just passing through.

Anyone named in the locked-up roundup is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following folks found themselves out of the heat and under fluorescent lights over the holiday weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Elijah W. Keaton, 22, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge and a parole violation.

—Joshua D. Broughton, 39, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a 2021 indictment charging him with trafficking in LSD and persistent felony offender first offense. Broughton also had two misdemeanor traffic charges.

—Tiandre L. McDaniel, 37, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on a 2014 fugitive warrant.

—Jessica R. Withrow, 37, of Coal Grove, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.

—Johnny Skaggs, 30, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.

—Melissa M. Ross, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a 2021 indictment charging her with first-degree burglary.

—Michael L. Salyers, 36, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a probation violation.

—Ralph Littlejohn, 39, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant stemming from a 2010 traffic case.

—Ashley D. Sturgill, 32, of Ashland, was booked Monday on a probation violation.

—John L. Hall, 49, of Catlettsburg, was booked Monday on a charge of auto theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, two probation violations and two bench warrants.

—Tessa G. Daniels, 23, of Ashland, was booked Monday on a contempt of court charge.

Big Sandy Regional

—Ashley K. Adkins, 39, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Shawna Lemasters-Keeton, 45, of Thealka, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree trespassing and public intoxication.

—David L. Bowen, 44, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

—John H. Meiners, 32, of New Hope, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

Story continues

—Wesley S. Heintz, 28, of Boston, Kentucky, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

—Robert E. Girdley, 36, of Cox Creek, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

—Jerico P. Bentley, 31, of Fairfield, Kentucky, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

—Ronald A. Nally, 44, of Bardstown, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

—Timothy L. Curtsinger, 36, of Cox Creek, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

—Jerry R. Wright, 48, of Louisville, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

—Justin T. Hardin, 31, of Cox Creek, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

—Kenneth W. Barnes, 39, of Louisville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Damien T. Spears, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge.

—Ramona F. Mills, 50, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on four bench warrants.

—Jason Deboard, 39, of Georgetown, was booked Saturday for non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

—Christina A. Gilliam, 38, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge.

—Larry D. Conley, 50, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

—Brandon S. Poe, 36, address unknown, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.

—Matthew W. Griffith, 52, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a simple possession of cocaine charge and a bench warrant.

—Cody Castle, 21, of Paintsville, was booked Monday on a bench warrant and a joyriding charge.

—Gordon T. Williamson, 43, of West Van Lear, was booked Monday on a simple possession of a meth charge.

—Cheryl L. Vanhoose, 43, of Van Lear, was booked Monday on two contempt of court charges.

—Andrew M. Calloway, 35, of Paintsville, was booked Monday on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

—Jerod Thomas, 32, of Thealka, was booked Monday on charges of first-offense DUI, menacing, falsely reporting an incident, contempt of court and various traffic infractions.

—Richard Martin, 41, of David, was booked Monday on a trafficking in an opiate charge.

—Winfrey J. Tackett, 41, of West Van Lear, was booked Monday on a bench warrant.

—Samantha J. Johnson, 31, of Ulysses, was booked Monday on a bench warrant.

Carter County

—Andrew Sprinkle, 35, of Mount Hope, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transfer.

—Jonathan Damron, 45, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transfer.

—Michael Ludwig, 37, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Arie A. Callihan, 52, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday to serve a weekend sentence.

—Catherine Doss, 62, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.

—John Parsons, 27, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic offenses.

—George W. Bridges, 30, of Morehead, was booked Monday on three bench warrants and multiple traffic violations.

Greenup County

—Robert W. Dummit Jr., 41, of Garrison, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Tianna S. Whitt, 26, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a first-offense simple possession of heroin charge.

—Charles J. Bays, 40, of Greenup, was booked Monday on a third-degree trespassing charge, a bench warrant, a probation violation and a contempt of court charge.

—Whitney S. Moore, 32, of Greenup, was booked Monday on a contempt of court charge.

—Sherner G. McCloud, 41, of South Shore, was booked Monday on a DUI and a second-degree wanton endangerment charge.

Rowan County

—Caleb Turner, 20, of Cynthania, was booked Friday as a state inmate.

—Earthel Thompson, 43, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.

—Christopher R. Johnson, 43, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on a flagrant non-support charge.

—Kimberly Clark, 29, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

—Sammy Adkins, 45, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on a first-offense simple possession of meth charge and a parole violation.

—Shawn Adkins, 42, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on a first-offense DUI, a multitude of traffic infractions and a parole warrant.

—Tabaitha Schatz, 46, of Richmond, was booked Sunday on a DVO violation.

—Brad Lemaster, 37, of Olive Hill, was booked Monday on two-indictment warrants charging him with third-offense driving on a license suspended due to DUI.

—Chance Goldy, 26, of Salt Lick, was booked Monday on a contempt of court charge.

—Richard D. Luttrell, 37, of Morehead, was booked Monday on a public intoxication charge.

—Trista J. Maze, 34, of Sandy Hook, was booked Monday on a first-offense DUI and a first-offense simple possession of meth charge.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com