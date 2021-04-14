Jail's rec yard getting layer of security

Apr. 14—Workers have started installing barbed wire and overhead fencing at the Morgan County Jail's open-air recreation area to prevent the repeat of an inmate's 2019 escape over walls at least 20 feet high.

The security project comes as the jail is set to receive a 30% boost in funding for housing federal inmates.

Morgan sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said the recreation yard allows inmates "to get some sunlight and smoke a cigarette" but has not been used since the escape "while waiting on the fencing installation to occur."

He said John Kaleb Gillespie, 30, a registered sex offender, on Oct. 27, 2019, received help from a fellow inmate to climb the 20- to 30-foot-high cinder block walls at the recreation area and used bedsheets to land outside of the jail without being injured in a fall. With the assistance of a drone, he was recaptured by Hoover Police eight days later in Bessemer with a female juvenile from Moulton.

Swafford said it was the first successful escape from inside the secure area of the Morgan County Jail.

Several months ago, the Morgan County Commission approved a $45,000 contract with Athens Fence to erect the additional layer of security.

"It was needed," District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest said. "The sheriff requested it and we are wanting to make sure those incarcerated at the jail stay in there."

Ray Long, commission chairman, said the fence also provides safety for inmates.

"Not only does the fencing and wire keep the inmates from escaping, if an inmate tries to climb the wall and falls, he could be seriously injured and he's covered on our medical insurance," he said.

The jail inmate medical budget climbed from $1.1 million to $1.25 million this fiscal year.

Another fence on the east side grounds of the jail is planned, but the Sheriff's Office has not submitted the specifications. Once the details are received the project will be bid, Long said.

Sheriff Ron Puckett said a security fence will be installed on the First Avenue Northeast side of the jail. "Outside people are trying to chip away some of the caulking around the windows and slip in drugs," he said.

Federal inmates

The commission on Tuesday adopted a resolution for the extra federal inmate housing funds on behalf of the Sheriff's Office, pursuant to the Federal Detention Services Intergovernmental Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Marshals Service, for a 36-month period from Tuesday until April 12, 2024. The federal government will increase the $40 daily housing fee per inmate to $52.

Swafford said the jail usually houses about 100 federal inmates each day. "Last year, because of COVID, our numbers were down to an average of about 90," he said. "Today, we have 63 officially."

At 100 federal inmates a day, the county will receive $1.898 million a year for the next three years, an increase of $438,000 from the previous $1.46 million for $40 a day.

"We split the (federal housing) money with the sheriff's department," Long said. "We will use our portion to continue to pay down the jail bond."

He said $26 million is owed on the jail that was originally built in 2005 and the three-story annex opened in 2017.

Swafford said the money his department receives will go into a discretionary fund that the sheriff can use to pay for vehicles, equipment and training without commission approval. He said the extra money supports the operation of the jail and lowers the burden on local taxpayers.

"We continue to have vehicle needs as well as jail upgrades such as additional cameras," he added.

The U.S. Marshals Service is responsible for housing and transporting all federal prisoners from the time they enter federal custody until they are either acquitted or convicted and delivered to a federal Bureau of Prisons facility, and the Marshals Service depends on the agreements with state and local governments to provide detention space.

According to fiscal 2019 data from the Marshals Service, the average daily population of federal inmates in state and local facilities was 41,511, and there were about 1,200 agreements with state and local governments for the use of detention space.

Lawrence and Limestone jails don't house federal inmates.

Other action

In other business at the commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners:

—Recognized Morgan officers Lt. Chris Dutton, Sgt. Jon Mason, Sgt. Shannon Ferguson, Cpl. Turk Jones, Deputy Jonathan Wynn and K-9 Deputy Frank Anderson for helping save the life of a 2-year-old boy in Falkville in July.

—Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to improve a railroad crossing at Tabernacle Road in Hartselle for $340,000. Morgan County and the city of Hartselle each will pay 5% of the cost.

—Entered into an agreement with West Roofing Co. to replace the roof on the Morgan County Archives Building for $11,171.

—Entered into an agreement with Cspire to upgrade critical internet technology infrastructure for all county offices at an estimated cost of $477,430.

—Approved a certificate for Centennial Southern Logistics to subdivide 78 acres on Union Road in District 4.

—Accepted an offer of $150,000 from Pine Island Partners LLC to purchase the building and property at 4205 Decatur St. S.E. Long said the asking price was $179,900 and the proceeds from the sale will go into the county's capital improvements fund.

—Allocated $3,000 from the contingency fund to support the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur.

—Reappointed Charles Adams, Forrest Keith and Pam Werstler on the county's personnel review board for a three-year term expiring April 13, 2024.

—Agreed to advertise for bids for repair and roofing of the county jail.

