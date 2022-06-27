Jails see bench warrants over weekend

Jun. 27—If bookings over the weekend could be summed up in two words, it would be "bench warrant."

A good bulk of lockups over the weekend were a result of failing to appear at court hearings, according to jail records. Boyd and the Big Sandy Regional saw the biggest influx of accused of court-date skippers.

Unlike work or school, playing hooky at court isn't taken lightly — typically a judge will write out a warrant ordering the defendant be held at the county jail for the next court date.

Anyone listed in the weekend locked up is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following folks were booked over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Pami Jo Winters, 32, of Wheelersburg, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—Sean T. Kanouse, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two bench warrants from district court.

—Teresa A. Whitt, 53, of Ashland, was booked Friday on three bench warrants from district court.

—Timothy S. Tussey, 36, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Cassandra Robertson, 52, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge.

—Eric L. Minter, 37, of Huntington, was booked Saturday as a federal inmate in transit.

—John W. Whittaker, 34, of Greenup, was booked Saturday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Joseph McKenzie, 36, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on seven bench warrants.

—Jeffrey A. Wolfe, 45, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

—Robert B. Rains, 33, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication and first-offense simple possession of meth and heroin.

Big Sandy Regional

—James D. Patrick, 42, of Tomahawk, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—Robert Meade Jr., 70, of Inez, was booked Friday on three bench warrants.

—Keith N. Whitaker II, 55, of Staffordsville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant, a second-degree stalking charge and a contempt of court charge.

—Zackery Greer, 41, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on two bench warrants and a probation violation.

—Paul A. Watts, 46, of Geona, West Virginia, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and a fugitive warrant.

—Clayton Jude, 48, of Inez, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Carl F. Castle, 34, of Lowmansville, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Benjie C. Sayler, 47, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.

—Genaro Ramirez, 37, of Printer, was booked Saturday on charges of third-offense DUI, non-payment of court costs, failure to carry insurance, first-offense, and other traffic related violations.

—Scotty W. Mulkey, 46, of Tram, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

—Jason Goble, 38, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

—Marcella D. Lowe, 26, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a second-degree assault charge.

—Eric Jarrell II, 38, of Auxier, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and charges of first-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI, first-offense failure to carry insurance and a litany of traffic related offenses.

—Jason D. Meadows, 38, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a charge of first-offense simple possession of heroin.

—Robert J. Burchett Jr., 42, of Staffordsville, was booked Saturday on three bench warrants and charges of first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

—Casey E. Webb, 35, of Inez, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree trespassing and public intoxication.

—Jordan Stacy, 26, of Pikeville, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

Carter County

—Bobby G. Trent, 37, of Princeton, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Denis L. Watson, 42, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on two bench warrants, failure to pay court costs and multiple traffic violations.

—Daniel Burks, 34, of Clearfield, was booked Saturday on a charge of first-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI and non-payment of court costs.

—Paul B. Marcum, 42, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a non-payment of court costs.

Greenup County

—Casey K. Burns, 34, of Minford, Ohio, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.

—Matthew J. Clark, 27, of Raceland, was booked Saturday on a DVO violation.

—Bruce D. Quillen, 52, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a second-offense DUI and two traffic violations.

Rowan County

—Jackie Dillon, 65, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth, first-offense DUI and a litany of traffic violations.

—Jason Bays, 35, of Deer Park, Florida, was booked Friday on a first-offense DUI and two traffic cases from 2021.

—Jason P. Holbrook, 44, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday in connection with three traffic cases out of Elliott County.

—Jimmy Tipton, 37, of Owingsville, was booked Friday for non-payment of court costs or fees.

—Ollie Wheeler, 51, of Carlisle, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

—Tina Pennington, 53, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on contempt of court violation.

—Troy Redden, 37, of Ewing, was booked Friday in connection with a 2019 forgery/drug possession case in Rowan County.

—Eddie Wilson, 39, of Louisville, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.

—Michael Howard, 46, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a probation violation and a parole warrant.

—Ralph Wallace, 62, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication case and another case charging him with second-degree fleeing on foot, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

—Anthony Wright, 42, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

—Boyd Conley, 42, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on a charge of retaliating against a witness in a legal proceeding.

—Trevor Wilburn, 25, of Sharpsburg, was booked Sunday on a third-offense DUI charge and a charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license.

