Jaimaica Plain man arrested in connection with Roxbury aggravated assault

A Jamaica Plain man was arrested in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury earlier this month.

Police say John Depalm, 24, attacked someone with a knife around 4:43 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the area of 301 Warren Street.

Sunday, BPD asked for public help locating Depalm, sharing photos of the man with a skateboard.

Depalm will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

