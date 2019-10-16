Jaime Pressly defends her choice to call one of her kids her 'favorite' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Jaime Pressly shared a post earlier this month that garnered some mixed responses from critics.

The actress and mother to 12-year-old son Dezi and 2-year-old twins Leo and Lenon posted a photo on Instagram with Dezi in which she described him as her "favorite son."

"That’s right I said it," she wrote in the caption of her post. "I have a favorite son although I luv all 3 of my boys with everything I have in me."

"Dez and I have a special bond that no one else will ever match because we’ve grown up together," she added.

(MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals which of her three children is the 'best')

After receiving some mixed feedback on the post, the actress addressed some of her critics while appearing on "The Talk" earlier this week.

"I was just being honest...I mean, look, I love, like I said, all three of my boys, but the two little ones are twins and they're turning two tomorrow, so the 12-year-old is my favorite," she said.

"All three of my boys are my favorite for different reasons. But when it comes to, like, traveling on a plane... [the] 12-year-old? My favorite," she joked. "When it comes to dressing yourself, he can dress himself -- [the twins] they don't even know how to say 'shirt.'"

The actress also said those taking issue with her comments "need to relax."

"He's my favorite for many reasons, but that doesn't mean that I don't genuinely love all three of my boys," she said.