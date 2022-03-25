Jaime Silva convicted of rape, indecent assault and battery and intimidation of a witness

After a three-day trial, a Barnstable Superior Court jury on Wednesday convicted Jaime Silva on seven counts of aggravated rape of a child, seven counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, and intimidation of a witness.

Silva, 57, of Hyannis, was arraigned in November 2019, where he pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The incidents reportedly occurred on July 7 and July 24, 2019 in Hyannis.

The case was investigated by the Barnstable Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Daniel Higgins. Silva is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

